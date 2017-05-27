Who will come out ahead on Day 1 of the French?

PARIS -- The French Open begins on Sunday with three former Grand Slam champions among those on the court. All three -- Venus Williams, Petra Kvitova and Svetlana Kuznetsova, who has the most relaxed game against the No. 60-ranked Christina McHale -- will need to be at their best. With temperatures set to reach 90 degrees, fitness will also be a factor as the second Grand Slam event of the year gets underway at Roland Garros. Here's a look at four of the most intriguing matches to start tournament play.

It hasn't been the easiest few months for Kerber, with just two clay court wins on tour this spring. The German regained the No. 1 ranking after Serena Williams went on maternity leave, but was affected by a back injury in the build up and admits her confidence is not where she would like it to be. The left-handed Makarova loves to hit flat and is better on faster surfaces, but she has beaten Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Kerber at Grand Slams and has won four of her 11 meetings with the German. With Kerber mentally fragile at the moment, this one could be close.

Julia Boserup vs. Petra Kvitova

Kvitova would be the first to say that her expectations are low as she returns to the tour, less than six months after she was attacked in her home by a knife-wielding intruder. How her left hand responds to the stress of competition will be key, but she will hope to use her experience to get past Boserup, who has never played at Roland Garros. At No. 86, Boserup is just one place off her career-high ranking, and even in Kvitova's pomp, consistency was never her strong point -- so anything is possible. Kvitova is a class above, but it's a great opportunity for both players.

With Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams out -- the winners of the past four out of five French Open finals -- the title is up for grabs for someone like Venus Williams. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Venus Williams vs. Qiang Wang

It has been 15 years since Venus reached the final at Roland Garros, the only time she's done so in her glittering career. But with Serena out and after reaching the final at the Australian Open, she might just fancy her chances, especially in the warm conditions. Clay can be a grind for Williams, though, and she would do well to be wary of No. 50 Wang, who qualified in both Madrid and Rome and who has beaten France's Caroline Garcia and Russia's Elena Vesnina on clay already this spring.

This is a match between two talented players but with a vast difference in terms of form and application. Austrian Thiem, physically one of the hardest workers on tour and who plays as many matches as anyone, reached the final in Barcelona and Madrid, the semifinals in Rome and was a semifinalist in Paris last year. Tomic is blessed with huge ability and can frustrate opponents, but clay is a surface that he endures rather than enjoys. It might not be a close contest, but it will be an indication of how strong Thiem's title chances are.