        <
        >

          Petra Kvitova reaches second round of French Open

          7:00 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Petra Kvitova has made a winning return to tennis as she became the first player to reach the second round of the French Open.

          The two-time Wimbledon champion struggled to hold back the tears after beating 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2.

          Kvitova said: "I think it doesn't really matter how played but I won."

          The match, which was briefly interrupted by rain, lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes before Kvitova sealed it when Boserup hit the ball into the net.

          The 27-year-old Kvitova, who is seeded 15th, hit nine aces and broke her opponent's serve three times.

          Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.