Petra Kvitova has made a winning return to tennis as she became the first player to reach the second round of the French Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion struggled to hold back the tears after beating 86th-ranked Julia Boserup of the United States 6-3, 6-2.

Kvitova said: "I think it doesn't really matter how played but I won."

The match, which was briefly interrupted by rain, lasted 1 hour, 14 minutes before Kvitova sealed it when Boserup hit the ball into the net.

The 27-year-old Kvitova, who is seeded 15th, hit nine aces and broke her opponent's serve three times.

Kvitova has not played in a tournament since she was attacked at her home in the Czech Republic in December.