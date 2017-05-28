Angelique Kerber made history Sunday -- of course it was the dubious kind. The two-time Grand Slam champion suffered a lopsided loss against Ekaterina Makarova in the opening round of the French Open. It was an all-around ugly performance from Kvitova, who fell to 19-13 on the year and without a title of any kind.

Here's a look at the Open era history of the top-ranked women who have fallen in the first round of a Grand Slam:

2017 French Open: Ekaterina Makarova def. Angelique Kerber, 6-2, 6-2

Kerber has not been playing well, and she came into the French Open with little confidence that she'd fare well on clay. Turns out her feeling became reality when the No. 1-ranked German lost Sunday in only 1 hour, 22 minutes. Afterward, a defeated Kerber told the press that pressure has been a factor in her downfall. "This year, I mean, the expectations are much bigger, especially in the big tournaments and the Grand Slams. And the expectations are also from me really big, of course, because I know what I can do, what I did last year."

2001 Wimbledon: Virginia Ruano Rascal def. Martina Hingis, 6-2, 6-4

The 20-year-old world No. 1 was hammered by the Spanish clay-court specialist Virginia Ruano Pascal, who was ranked No. 83 in the WTA rankings at the time. Ruano Pascal won swiftly in 67 minutes, and Hingis revealed afterward that her preparation for Wimbledon was inhibited by tendinitis in her lower back.

1999 Wimbledon: Jelena Dokic def. Martina Hingis, 6-2, 6-0

Following a controversial and emotional loss in the French Open final just weeks earlier, Hingis fell in the first round of Wimbledon to 129th-ranked Australian qualifier Jelena Dokic. Hingis won only two games in the 55-minute match and was bageled in the 2nd set.

1994 Wimbledon: Lori McNeil def. Steffi Graf, 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Graf's loss marked the first time in Wimbledon tournament history a defending champion lost in the opening round. The match was interrupted twice by rain showers, but McNeil played attacking tennis to snap Graf's reign at the All-England Club. The German served and volleyed twice in the match and admitted later she should have been more aggressive.

1979 Australian Open: Mary Sawyer def. Virginia Ruzici, 0-6, 6-2, 6-4

In her first Australian Open, Romanian Virginia Ruzici lost in the first round in three sets to Australian Mary Sawyer. This after Ruzici took the first set 6-0. That setback came just a year after Ruzici won the French Open.