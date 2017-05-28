W2W4 on Day 2: Muguruza, Nadal could have stiff competition

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and nine-time winner Rafael Nadal will begin their quest for another title on day 2 at Roland Garros (1:31)

Top-ranked and top-seeded Angelique Kerber was bounced out of the French Open before it even seemed to begin. Will defending champion Garbine Muguruza experience a similar fate Monday? Let's look at Day 2's most intriguing matchups:

No. 4 seed Garbine Muguruza versus No. 78 Francesca Schiavone (1-1)

Has any match every screamed "upset!" with greater volume? Schiavone, while 36 years old and ranked 74 places below her career-high of No. 4, is in the midst of an inspirational, unexpected resurgence. After failing to even qualify for the Miami Open, her ranking bottomed out at No. 168. Instead of throwing in the towel, she roared back, winning back-to-back titles at Bogota and Rabat to bring her ranking back into the top 80.

Garbine Muguruza has not been anywhere near the same player who won the French Open a year ago. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

Muguruza, meanwhile, has been erratic and seemingly unwilling or unable to take on the pressure that comes with being a Grand Slam champion. Moreover, the four matches in which she defaulted this year has suggested she may have fitness issues. Schiavone is a wily veteran with a deep bag of tricks that might easily flummox the anxiety-prone and floundering defending champion.

No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal versus No. 45 Benoit Paire

No storyline at this French Open, including the one about Andre Agassi's attempt to reconstruct Novak Djokovic, is more significant than Nadal's ongoing resurgence. A 10th French Open title for Nadal will permanently alter the complexion of this already astonishing year.

Nadal's hunt for the title begins against an explosive, unpredictable opponent who's good at wreaking havoc and upending expectations. The Frenchman's relatively low ranking is more a testament to his inconsistency than his talent. Paire has had recent wins over No. 3 Stan Wawrinka and clay expert Pablo Carreno Busta. If the temperamental Paire can hang with Nadal, he'll get plenty of support from the home crowd, which has never taken Nadal to its heart.

No. 91 Sara Errani (qualifier) versus No. 58 Misaki Doi

What's so special about a matchup of ultra-lightweights, one of them a qualifier, the other someone who has never been past the second round? Just this: Errani is no garden-variety qualifier. She's was the French Open runner-up in 2012, and she's been in the quarterfinals four of the past five years. Given the state of the WTA draw, she could win this whole thing.

Errani, 30, has struggled with loss of form and injuries. But her scores in qualifying were outrageous. She lost just seven games in three matches.

Doi seems to have come out of an early-season slump that had her winless from mid-February into early May.

No. 14 seed Jack Sock versus No. 58 Jiri Vesely

It would not have been possible to come up with a more appropriate first-round test at this French Open for Sock. He's 24 years old and now the top-ranked player from the U.S. In Vesely, Sock drew a talented and dangerous, if inconsistent and relatively unknown guy. That adds up to significant pressure.

Vesely, a 6-foot-6 lefty, has wins over Djokovic and Gael Monfils in his career. The Czech can match Sock in the brawn department and has the brains -- and experience -- to use the clay to his advantage. The tell? Sock handled Vesely with relative ease in two hard-court meetings. But just weeks ago, they met in the second round of the Rome Masters, where Sock barely squeaked by in a third-set tiebreaker.