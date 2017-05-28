ICYMI on Day 1 of the French Open: Kerber's bad day, Kvitova's brilliant return

PARIS -- Well, Angelique Kerber, it appears your time is done on the terre battue after one match.

The No. 1 seed came out flat against Ekaterina Makarova and never recovered. Kerber spoke of her confidence issues during the clay tune-up season, and those were never more manifest than on Sunday, when the German, who won two Grand Slam titles a season ago, fell in just one hour, 22 minutes.

With her setback, Kerber joined this list, which she'd rather never see again.

But on the brighter side, there was Petra Kvitova, who has already locked up the feel-good story of this French Open after a blistering performance against Julia Boserup. Kvitova, who needed surgery on her left hand after a home-invasion attack last December, fired nine aces. Afterward, she was understandably emotional.

A sigh of relief from @Petra_Kvitova as she wins her first set vs. @JuliaBoserup at #RG17. This match now airing LIVE on Tennis Channel. pic.twitter.com/popZaaoNFe — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 28, 2017

There wasn't a ton of news on the men's side on Day 1. But Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 11 seed, made a strong statement.

Match-of-the-tournament candidate after Day 1? American Madison Brengle needed two hours, 48 minutes to slide by Julia Goerges. In the loss, the German hit a whopping 79 winners but an even more astounding 90 unforced errors.

Madison Brengle pulls off a marathon 1-6, 6-3, 13-11 win over Julia #Goerges in R1 of the French Open! https://t.co/xjKT8sIhGs #USTennis pic.twitter.com/fVqPvfq6C3 — USTA (@usta) May 28, 2017

If you don't like long lines that move nowhere for what seems like an eternity, then we recommend you get to the French Open early -- and by early we mean before the early bird catches the worm.

Some fans waited outside Roland Garros for more than an hour before they were able to get inside. Matt Wilansky

Stat of the day

Venus Williams, a straight-sets winner Sunday, made her 20th appearance at the French Open, the most by any woman in the Open era.