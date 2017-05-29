Defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain is through to the second round at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Italian Francesca Schiavone.

Schiavone, the 2010 champion, showed her usual fighting spirit and saved three match points before going down when she sent a forehand volley wide.

After taking a 3-2 lead in the first set, the fourth-seeded Muguruza won 15 points in a row and broke Schiavone five times.

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark survived a second-set scare to beat Australian wild card Jaimee Fourlis and reach the second round.

The 17-year-old Fourlis, who is ranked 337th in the world and was appearing in only her second Grand Slam, lost the first set but raced to a 4-1 lead in the second against the 11th-seeded Wozniacki.

Fourlis managed to save two of three match points on her serve before Wozniacki triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Despite the defeat, Fourlis walked off to a standing ovation.