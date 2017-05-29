Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had little trouble in their first-round matches at the French Open on Monday.

Djokovic defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, while Nadal's search for an unprecedented 10th title at Roland Garros began with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Benoit Paire.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam in Paris last year but has been struggling with form and confidence since, was watched by new coach Andre Agassi as he begins his bid to become the first man in the Open era -- and only the third in history -- to win each of the Grand Slams twice.

Granollers, who is ranked 33rd in the world, put up a valiant fight. One delightful shot around the net post in the third set saw Djokovic clap and walk to the net to high-five his opponent.

Novak Djokovic eased through to the second round of the French Open. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Granollers had three break points when Djokovic was serving for the match, but the Serbian recovered to win the game and the match when Granollers returned long.

Djokovic and Nadal would meet in the semifinals if they both make it to that stage.

Jack Sock fell at his first hurdle against a player he beat two weeks ago in Rome.

The 14th-seeded American recorded his worst result ever at the clay-court Grand Slam, losing 7-5, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round to Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Sock, who made it to the fourth round in Paris two years ago and had always advanced to the second round in four previous appearances, hit 39 unforced errors and dropped serve six times.

In other results, fifth-seeded Milos Raonic is safely through to the second round after sweeping past Steve Darcis 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 92 minutes, and David Goffin of Belgium beat French qualifier Paul Henri-Mathieu in straight sets.

Steve Johnson of the United States held off a valiant comeback from Yuichi Sugita to finish their match that was suspended overnight because of darkness. The No. 25 seed won 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.