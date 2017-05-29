W2W4 on Day 3:Top-ranked Murray, Kyrgios look to get back on track

World No. 1 Andy Murray will begin his quest for his first title at Roland Garros against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov. (1:08)

The French Open is just two days in, and it has already produced some absorbing, highly competitive matches involving seeded players -- as well as a number of upsets. Oddly, and in spite of the upset of top-ranked Angelique Kerber, most of the fireworks have been in the men's draw. That trend could continue on Day 3: Here are three of the more intriguing matchups:

No. 1 seed Andy Murray vs. No. 73 Andrey Kuznetsov (2-0, Murray)

Andy Murray, who has won only one title this season, admits he has not played up to his standards. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Kuznetsov may be the perfect human thermometer for taking the competitive temperature of Murray as the French Open gets underway. The 26-year-old Russian is a solid, if unspectacular, pro who's playing well. He made the semis just last week in the ATP 250 in Geneva and has won a few rounds at the French Open in the past. His game is similar to Murray's, which will test the Scot's nerves and patience as well as his strokes.

Murray's confidence has been low; he's just 16-7 this year with one title and just one win over a top-10 opponent, Tomas Berdych. But Murray fleshed out his arsenal a week ago with a critical, missing component. Ivan Lendl, his coach and motivator-in-chief, is at his side after not having been with Murray since the Australian Open. That could make a big difference.

No. 12 seed Madison Keys vs. No. 76 Ashleigh Barty (first meeting)

Madison Keys missed a good amount of time this season with a wrist injury. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

This a clash of two profoundly contrasting prodigies with wildly different histories. Australian Barty, 21, is a 5-foot-5 dynamo and former junior Wimbledon singles champ who quit tennis for slightly more than a year in late 2014 to play cricket on a fledgling circuit Down Under. Keys, 22, is the 5-foot-10, highly touted player whose bread-and-butter power game has yet to produce the Grand Slam titles that many predicted were in her future.

Barty hadn't even turned 17 when she reached the Australian Open doubles final (with Casey Dellacqua) in 2013. They made two other Grand Slam doubles finals that year -- a tribute, partly, to Barty's quick hands and clever shot-making. Those tools could spell big trouble for Keys on the slow red clay. Keys missed the early part of the year with a serious wrist injury. She's 0-3 on clay this spring. She'll need to serve like a demon to survive.

No. 18 seed Nick Kyrgios vs. No. 43 Philipp Kohlschreiber (first meeting)

Nick Kyrgios enters the French Open coming off a hip injury, which forced him out of the Rome Masters. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

For Kyrgios, a season that began to assume critical mass in the early hard-court season appears to be on the verge of collapse in Paris. The main reason is a rash of injuries that leaves him ripe for the picking. A hip injury forced him to withdraw from the Rome Masters, and he was nursing a sore shoulder in his loss to journeyman Nicolas Kicker in Lyon last week.

The German veteran Kohlschreiber is not the ideal opponent for a man in Kyrgios' shoes. Kohlschreiber is a wily veteran who knows how to get under an opponent's skin with a game full of spins, cuts, slices and drop shots. Kyrgios, impatient and moody at the best of times, may not have any incentive to grind it out with a man who can yank him all around the court. Kyrgios needs to blast Kohlschreiber off the court, but that's easier said than done -- especially with a sore shoulder.