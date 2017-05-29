ICYMI: Heartbreaking day for some Americans as top dogs roll

PARIS -- What a heartbreaking day for some Americans hopefuls Monday.

Donald Young battled and battled ... and battled for 4 hours, 27 minutes, but ultimately lost to No. 30 David Ferrer 5-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11 in the opening round of the French Open. Despite the valiant effort, for the fifth time in six tries here at Roland Garros, Young failed to win a match.

As for Ferrer, 35, he's been around a while. Fifteen years, in fact. And in all that time, Monday's match was the longest of his Grand Slam career in terms of games (64).

Another juicy tidbit: Ferrer is now 15-0 in first-round matches at the French Open, an Open-era best.

Jennifer Brady, an unsung American who reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open as a qualifier, nearly pulled off a big upset of her own. Against No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic, one of the hottest players on tour this season, Brady was up 3-0 and two breaks in the final set. Mladenovic, though, pulled off the comeback, winning 3-6, 6-3, 9-7 in 2 hours, 59 minutes.

With a win, Brady would have become only the second American woman to defeat a seeded player in each of her first two Slam appearances. The other? Serena Williams. Go figure.

Nineteen-year-old Frances Tiafoe also fell after going the distance. The 19-year-old American lost 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 against Fabio Fognini.

But there was one feel-good story for the Americans on Monday. Steve Johnson, the 25th seed, prevailed in five sets against Yuichi Sugita in a match that was suspended Sunday because of darkness. For Johnson, this win had special meaning.

"It's not about tennis right now," Steve Johnson of the U.S. said after an emotional French Open first-round win that spanned two days. Johnson's father, respected southern California-based coach Steve Johnson Sr., died suddenly earlier this month. "He was such a big part of my tennis life," said Johnson, who wiped away tears as he spoke to reporters. His

6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-7 (3), 6-3 marathon over Japan's Yuichi Sugita was suspended in the fourth set Sunday due to darkness. "At the end of the third set yesterday, the emotions hit me pretty hard," said Johnson, 27, a two-time NCAA singles champion at the University of Southern California and 2016 Olympic doubles bronze medalist with Jack Sock. "I was lucky to kind of have the night to figure it out." Bonnie D. Ford, ESPN Senior Writer

After losing his first career five-set Grand Slam match, Johnson has won his past five.

Novak Djokovic won his first-round encounter handily, but it was his opponent, Marcel Granollers, who walked away from the match with the shot of the day.

As for Djokovic, he was impressive in his first match under coach Andre Agassi. As the Serb said afterward, make no mistake, Agassi is much more than a life coach.

From the shot of the day, to the awkward fall of the day. Sorry, kid, but this one is going viral.

