This just in: Andre Agassi more than talk therapy for Novak Djokovic

PARIS -- If red-dirt magic were transferable, Andre Agassi's task would be easy: He'd scuff some into Novak Djokovic's socks and tell him he is invincible.

Instead, the work ahead of them lies in the vast middle ground between sorcery and drudgery. Djokovic's past 12 months represent a slump only because the previous year was unearthly -- an understandable, even predictable, adrenaline dip. He needs to roll the boulder back a very short distance uphill, and he thinks Agassi is uniquely suited to help him do that.

"So far plenty of information, plenty of things to kind of process,'' Djokovic said Monday of the new collaboration. The defending Roland Garros champion and world No. 2 toiled through a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 opener against Spain's Marcel Granollers on the Philippe Chatrier main court, irritating himself at some junctures when he struggled through service games and failed to nail down breaks.

Down the street, within the snugger confines of the Suzanne Lenglen Court, the most obvious obstacle to Djokovic's near-term aspirations had a relative breeze. Nine-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal dispatched France's Benoit Paire in under two hours, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1. Nadal and Djokovic will meet in the semifinals if they keep winning.

"You know, I think this is exactly what I need at this moment, a person like [Agassi] that understands the transitions as a tennis player and, you know, as a person, as well, going through these kind of lifestyle and certain choices that you make, how that affects you later on,'' Djokovic said.

It was at Roland Garros 18 years ago that Agassi reinvented himself at age 29, completing the career Grand Slam that Djokovic achieved here last year. The images after match point in 1999 remain indelible: Agassi clapping his hand to his forehead, squatting in front of his chair to try to compose himself, unable to stop crying. Up in the broadcast booth, in another first, John McEnroe proclaimed himself speechless.

It was on Chatrier that Agassi first bowed and blew kisses to all four compass points, a ritual he would continue for the rest of his career. His reborn confidence spilled into his personal life when he worked up the nerve to ask longtime crush Steffi Graf on a date that summer. Agassi would play for seven more seasons, winning four more majors and retiring in 2006 as an elder statesman and established philanthropist.

Djokovic, who blew up his entire entourage a few weeks ago and has yet to settle on a fitness trainer or other personnel, said his rapport with Agassi thus far is different from any he's had in the past. Deep conversations have come first. Details will follow.

"I'm trying to implement certain things on the court,'' said Djokovic, who -- to the Twitter delight of ESPN analyst and former Agassi coach Darren Cahill -- posted video of himself and his new mentor doing a 2-on-1 drill that Agassi once loathed. "Specifically it's not anything that really will significantly change my game. I won't start to play serve-and-volley or something like that, you know.

"It's more about the mindset, the approach, because, you know, I feel that the game that I have has gotten me to where I am for a reason, and he feels that my game is very much at a good place. It's just matter of fine-tuning it in the right way.''

But two former pros who know both men well say it would be a mistake to stereotype Agassi as an ethereal "life coach" who will counsel Djokovic to breathe through his eyelids.

"Andre has a tennis mind unlike most anyone else's, and he will absolutely be using that,'' said International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO Todd Martin, who worked with Djokovic for parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons as a supplemental coach to the Serb's longtime coach, Marian Vajda. "It just so happens he has a pretty philosophical and deep understanding and view of the world.

"I don't believe any person should be pigeonholed into one thing. Andre will have thoughts about technique, and how to manage life on tour with a wife and children.''

ESPN analyst and former pro Brad Gilbert, Agassi's longtime coach who calls his 1999 French Open run "the most memorable two weeks of my career," scoffs at the notion that Agassi would limit himself to talk therapy.

"He knows so much about the game,'' Gilbert said. "He's way more technical than me. But first, you try to understand the player.''

Djokovic said Agassi will leave Paris no later than the first weekend of the tournament because of previous obligations, and no one expects him to rejoin the week-in, week-out tennis caravan. Still, Agassi appeared serene in his coaching box debut, alternately beaming and focusing intently in the place where he kick-started the next act of his tennis life.

Match point had barely bitten the dust when Agassi was out of his seat and out of view. "He's waiting for me, to have a serious conversation,'' a smiling Djokovic said on court moments later.

It was pragmatism, not superstition or sentiment, that sparked this alliance. What do you give the player who has everything and still wants more? Perhaps the one tennis figure in the world who can still enchant him.