Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina hit a cross-court forehand winner on match point to win the first match on Court Suzanne Lenglen and seal her spot in the second round of the French Open.

Svitolina converted all three break points and hit 25 winners to prevail 6-4, 6-3 over Yaroslava Shvedova, a two-time quarterfinalist in Paris.

Svitolina is coming off the Rome title two weeks ago and is an outside favorite in Paris, where she made it to the quarterfinals two years ago. The Ukrainian has won three other tournaments this year.

"I was very happy with the way I handled the pressure," she said. "It's the first time that I have won four titles and two big ones, so it's given me a lot of confidence."