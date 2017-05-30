Following a lengthy argument with the chair umpire, Nick Kyrgios beat Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets to reach the second round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The 18th-seeded Kyrgios hit 20 aces on his way to a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory.

Kyrgios got into a dispute with the umpire in the second set, when a key call went against him when he had a break point for 5-4, but he regained his focus to take the tiebreaker with an ace on his third set point.

Former US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro won his first match in five years at the French Open, taking an all-Argentine contest against qualifier Guido Pella 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

Del Potro showed no sign of the shoulder and back problems that hampered him at the Lyon Open last week and did not face a single break point.

Del Potro's best result at Roland Garros is making the semifinals in 2009, the same year he won at Flushing Meadows.