Nick Kyrgios finally ready to accept a steady voice

PARIS -- Pleased with the geometry of a nifty drop shot winner on the way to a first-round Roland Garros victory, Nick Kyrgios walked back to the baseline and pointed to his head.

That part of his anatomy -- not the tender hip that has bothered him on and off in recent months -- is the area that will receive the most scrutiny as the imposing and often volatile Australian moves through the draw in Paris.

Kyrgios let his crackling serve and flashy net game mostly speak for themselves in a 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber. Aside from some animated dialogue with American chair umpire Jake Garner over a line call, an unsuccessful argument that continued sporadically for several games, the match passed without incident. That kind of near-bagel is a good stat for Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios was never broken in a convincing straight-sets win to kick off his 2017 French Open campaign. BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

Watching from courtside was his new part-time coach, 2001 French Open semifinalist Sebastien Grosjean, an amiable and popular former presence on the men's tour. His mere presence is an acknowledgment that Kyrgios, a bull by nature who has been fined for on-court outbursts and suspended for an unsporting lack of effort, knows he needs to navigate through the china shop without breaking quite so many dishes.

"I tend to be very negative, and I [have] a lot of chats to myself and it's not really positive chat,'' Kyrgios told reporters Tuesday, stating the obvious in a mild, self-deprecating tone.

"You know, to just hear a guy in the back of the court just give me some positive things to think about -- I get pretty internal at times, and when he's telling me to focus on things, I kind of just think tactically. I guess that's what I struggle with. So to have him keep reminding me what to do is helping.''

The 22-year-old said he elected to accept a steady, if not constant, voice in his ear in order to "knuckle down" and bridge the gap between his current altitude (No. 19) and the very top. The two became acquainted at their mutual training base in Boca Raton, Florida, where Grosjean has lived for nearly 20 years.

"I was kind of just looking for the right person to guide me and keep me on track,'' Kyrgios said. "I feel like my game, I know what to do to win matches. I don't feel like my level is a problem. It's more about being consistent and obviously just finding that motivation every day to stand the grind and give 100 percent. He's the type of guy that cares about my well-being first rather than just tennis results.''

Grosjean, for his part, has said he understands he is working with a player who needs a lot of pasture to himself. "I appreciate the kid,'' he told the French sports daily newspaper L'Equipe in a mid-May interview shortly after the working relationship became public. "Nick needs a certain freedom. You have to be there when it counts -- but also let him express himself. He doesn't need someone full time.''

Grosjean has long-standing ties with the Evert family. He was coached by Chris Evert's brother John, and his own children train at the Evert Academy in Boca Raton, where Grosjean often hits with junior players.

"Sebastian is easygoing, will give Nick the freedom of being himself,'' Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Chris Evert said of Grosjean in an email message. "He will be a gentle sounding board, yet knows players very well for strategy.''

Kyrgios said he isn't putting daily limits on the arrangement, either. "I'm not, like, high maintenance, I feel,'' he said. "Oh, maybe.''

While Grosjean loved playing on clay, Kyrgios isn't crazy about it -- his shoes get dirty, he doesn't like tracking it into his cars, and "I don't really like running,'' he said. "When the rally gets pretty long, I tend to just go for a low-percentage shot.''

Kohlschreiber did his best to move Kyrgios around Tuesday, but he wasn't able to break his serve or answer his 20 aces. Kyrgios looked fairly limber, barely betraying his recent injury problems with a passing grimace and a stretch.

His next opponent, South Africa's Kevin Anderson, is another bludgeoning server who will try to match his power game, and possibly get into his head -- the space Kyrgios needs to defend most ardently if he wants to progress.