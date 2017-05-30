PARIS -- Where have you been all year, Madison Keys? For one, she was sidelined with a wrist injury, and since coming back in March, she's acted like anything but the No. 13th-ranked player.

But that was then. On Tuesday at the French Open, Keys waxed Aussie Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 6-2. Keys never faced a break point -- not bad for a player who entered this event with four straight losses.

Even better news, history says she's a lock to win her second match here. According to our stats & info team, Keys is 17-0 in the first two rounds of Grand Slams since the start of 2015. Beware, Petra Martic.

Madison Keys smacked 22 winners and was never broken in her first-round win at the French Open. Julian Finney/Getty Images

This just in: Clay has never really been a thing for the American men. The last Yank to win was Novak Djokovic's new coach, Andre Agassi, way back in 1999. And there's no reason to think anything will change this season. Of the 11 American men who started the French Open draw, only John Isner, a four-set winner against Jordan Thompson on Tuesday, and Steve Johnson prevailed.

ESPN Stats & Info

That's not to say Isner and Johnson won't move on and create some headlines, but ... we're not optimistic Agassi will have an American successor just yet.

If you're wondering, here's how the U.S. men compare to Keys and the women.

ESPN Stats and Info

Is there a curse of No. 1 players? First Angelique Kerber, now John Peers and Henri Kontinen? The top-ranked Aussie-Finnish duo fell in straight sets Tuesday, losing to David Marrero and Tommy Robredo. Two days earlier, Kerber barely put up a fight against Ekaterina Makarova.

But leave it to Andy Murray to break this nasty curse. After all, this is the player who broke Wimbledon's 77-year title drought by a home player back in 2013. Murray dropped a set in his French Open first-round match, but otherwise was unfazed by Andrey Kuznetsov.

The No. 1 seeds in this year's French Open are off to a tough start, but Andy Murray had little trouble in his opener. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Attaboy, Nick Kyrgios. The Aussie, a magnet for attention, had only a brief spat with the chair umpire, but otherwise started off his French Open campaign as well as he could have.

It doesn't hurt than Kyrgios has a voice pointing the Aussie in the right direction. READ MORE

Here's a look at some of the other winners Tuesday, including Juan Martin del Potro, who lost only seven games in a straight-sets victory against Guido Pella.