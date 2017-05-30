W2W4 at French Open: Venus, Kvitova look to build off openers

The French Open is turning into a bitterly disappointing experience for the U.S. men's contingent, but the American women have been mitigating the pain. Six Americans, only one of them a male pro, will be playing singles on Day 4 at Roland Garros, with three figuring prominently in the most tantalizing matchups of the day:

No. 10 Venus Williams versus No. 90 Kurumi Nara (Williams leads series, 2-1)

Despite 44 unforced errors in her opener, Venus Williams won in straight sets. EPA/Caroline Blumberg

Venus Williams, who at 37 is the oldest player in the women's singles draw, will tap into her vast experience at this wide-open event. She knows how to deal with pressure and how to take advantage of the magnitude of the opportunity in her 20th Roland Garros appearance. Williams hit a few rough patches in her opening match against China's Wang Qiang but pushed through in two sets. That was important -- given her age and daily battle with Sjogren's syndrome, Venus can't afford to waste energy early in a tournament.

Nara has spent the past month laboring in the minor leagues, where she banked some confidence with wins against lesser players. She will undoubtedly try to wear down Williams, rallying patiently and hoping to draw out errors the way she did in her unexpected upset of Williams in the second round at Indian Wells in 2016. Williams, who lost the Australian Open final to sister Serena earlier this year, is playing better now.

No. 15 seed Petra Kvitova versus No. 117 Bethanie Mattek-Sands (Kvitova leads 2-0)

Kvitova made a successful, impressive return to tennis Sunday after a harrowing home invasion stabbing in December. Now that the emotions of that first win have worn off, the two-time Wimbledon champion must find the focus and consistency that has always eluded her. It will not be an easy task; it will be just Kvitova's second match this year, and Mattek-Sands is all grit, desire and veteran savvy.

Mattek-Sands, 32, has been focused mostly on doubles these days. But before her doubles skills blossomed, she was ranked as high as No. 30 in singles. She hits a fairly flat ball and is unafraid to attack. The offensive components in her game only improved as she became the top-ranked female doubles player on the planet. Look for her to pressure Kvitova at every opportunity. Kvitova will need to serve as well as she did in her first-round win -- nine aces, 66 percent first serves in, 78 percent first-serve points won -- if she hopes to keep Mattek-Sands back off the net.

No. 25 seed Steve Johnson versus No. 40 Borna Coric (first meeting)

This will be a fascinating, stern test for Johnson, one of the few American men who survived the first round. It will be a battle between two very different kinds of late bloomers. Johnson attended the University of California for the full four-year ride, compiling a remarkable collegiate tennis record (including a 72-match winning streak). He resisted the siren song of the pro tour until he finished college.

Coric was hailed from an early age as a prodigy and has been on the pro tour since he turned 17. Now 20, the Croatian made his most substantial move yet this spring. He won the title at Marrakech in April, although he didn't beat anyone ranked above No. 24 Albert Ramos. Coric then had a strong run in Madrid, where he qualified and upset No. 1 Andy Murray before bowing in the quarters against eventual finalist Dominic Thiem.

Coric is primarily a defensive baseliner with an excellent two-handed backhand. Johnson has good variety; his chances will improve in direct relation to how well he can avoid getting sucked into long rallies contested mostly from the baseline at the crisp pace Coric likes.