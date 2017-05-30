        <
        >

          Code of ethics violation: Laurent Lokoli refuses to shake hands after match

          Laurent Lokoli played his heart out for 3 hours, 39 minutes, but his match ended in controversy. FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images
          1:11 PM ET

          PARIS -- A gentleman's game? Pfft. After Martin Klizan finished off Laurent Lokoli, the losing Frenchman refused to shake hands, instead giving Klizan the Heisman.

          The rejection was a result of a beef just a few games earlier in the fifth set, when Klizan celebrated a double-fault from Lokoli -- which is a no-no in the sport's unwritten code of ethics.

          Although he lost serve, Lokoli held a grudge the rest of the way.

          And just for fun, while we're on the subject of Lokoli, check out this flashback from 2014:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.