Code of ethics violation: Laurent Lokoli refuses to shake hands after match

PARIS -- A gentleman's game? Pfft. After Martin Klizan finished off Laurent Lokoli, the losing Frenchman refused to shake hands, instead giving Klizan the Heisman.

The rejection was a result of a beef just a few games earlier in the fifth set, when Klizan celebrated a double-fault from Lokoli -- which is a no-no in the sport's unwritten code of ethics.

Although he lost serve, Lokoli held a grudge the rest of the way.

The "handshake" is the perfect summary of Klizan vs Lokoli pic.twitter.com/a4F1KIHeSv — Stefano Berlincioni (@Carretero77) May 30, 2017

And just for fun, while we're on the subject of Lokoli, check out this flashback from 2014: