The French Tennis Federation has revoked the accreditation of Maxime Hamou after he repeatedly tried to kiss a female reporter during an interview following his first-round loss in the French Open.

The 21-year-old Hamou, a French qualifier who lost to Pablo Cuevas on Monday, also held Eurosport TV journalist Maly Thomas around her neck as she tried to move away during a live interview at Roland Garros.

Hamou's accreditation, which granted him admission to the grounds for the duration of the tournament, was revoked and he could receive further sanctions after a review by the French Tennis Federation's disputes committee.

The French federation on Tuesday issued a statement criticizing Hamou's "reprehensible behavior with a journalist yesterday'' and said its disputes commission will investigate the case "for improper conduct.''

Hamou is ranked No. 287 in the world and was given a wild-card entry into the event.

Eurosport also issued a statement deploring Hamou's "inappropriate" behavior.

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou," the Eurosport statement said. "The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way. Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered."

