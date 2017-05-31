World No. 1 Andy Murray is feeling significantly more positive and hopes that his 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Andrey Kuznetsov can kick-start an upturn in his general form.

The Scot began his French Open campaign with only four wins since February and suffering from a cold but, having exchanged tight sets with world No. 73 Kuznetsov, produced a trademark effort early in the third to win a point he had seemed certain to lose.

''It was a good get,'' said Murray, who moves on to face Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the second round.

''When the lob went up, I thought that I wouldn't be able to reach it, but I did. I think he made a couple of simple errors after that. I got the break, and then obviously didn't look back from there.

''It definitely got better as it went on. I started to move a bit better towards the end. I was hitting the ball better when I was defending. That's something the last few weeks I haven't done so well and didn't start off the match doing particularly well.

''It was a decent start, considering obviously how I played in the build-up. I still think I can do some things a bit better than I did today, obviously. I will try to keep that going."

Murray's next opponent, Klizan, progressed to the second round courtesy of a controversial 7-6 (4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over Laurent Lokoli, who refused to shake hands after losing.