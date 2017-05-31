Caroline Wozniacki has flatly dismissed an apology from Maria Sharapova's agent for the insult he levelled at her.

In the wake of Wozniacki criticising the prospect of Sharapova's return from a drugs ban being smoothed by wild cards, the Russian's agent Max Eisenbud branded Denmark's Wozniacki a "journeyman" player.

Eisenbud was then reprimanded by the WTA and reportedly asked for Wozniacki's forgiveness via private email -- but the player has responded in no uncertain terms.

In an article reported in The Times, Wozniacki said: "If he were really sorry, he'd have gone publicly to the media where he called me a journeyman and said that he'd made a mistake. So that apology is useless."

The 26-year-old has won 25 WTA singles titles and made two US Open finals but is yet to win a major tournament.