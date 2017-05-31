        <
          Venus Williams rallies to reach third round of French Open

          8:10 AM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          PARIS -- Venus Williams got off to a sluggish start but quickly found her range to beat Kurumi Nara of Japan 6-3, 6-1 and reach the third round of the French Open.

          The 10th-seeded Williams, a runner-up in Paris in 2002, trailed 3-1 in the opening set but then won seven consecutive games.

          Williams is playing at Roland Garros for the 20th time, a record in the Open era.

          "I love being here and I love playing on this court," Williams said. "You never stop learning and that's what I love about the game."

          Her sister Serena Williams is at the French Open, after all -- but as a spectator, not a competitor.

          The owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is not playing for the rest of this season because she is pregnant.

          Williams found a seat in the shade at Court Philippe Chatrier during her older sister Venus' second-round match.

          Serena Williams' baby is due in the fall. She has said she will return to the tour in 2018.

          Petra Kvitova's first tournament since she was injured in a knife attack at her home is over.

          The two-time Wimbledon champion, who was seeded 15th, lost to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5). Kvitova threw her racket in frustration after she double-faulted on match point, but the players warmly embraced at the net.

          Kvitova returned to tennis in Paris after she was attacked in the Czech Republic in December.

          Mattek-Sands, a doubles champion at Roland Garros two years ago, received treatment at the end of the first set. She came back on court with a bandage on her left thigh but did not seem hampered in her moves.

          Mattek-Sands, who is back in the third round for the first time since 2013, will next face Samantha Stosur.

          Also Wednesday, Ekaterina Makarova, who upset top-seeded Angelique Kerber in the first round, could not follow up on her great performance and exited the French Open.

          Playing against 42nd-ranked Lesya Tsurenko on the remote Court 16, Makarova lost 6-2, 6-2 after making 27 unforced errors and dropping her serve five times.

          Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

