Back on Court Philippe Chatrier to resume his first-round match against Renzo Olivo, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga could not overturn the deficit at the French Open.

Their match was suspended because of darkness on Tuesday with the 12th-seeded Frenchman trailing 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 5-4.

Tsonga lost the first three points on his serve Wednesday but managed to save the three match points. Olivo converted the next one with a forehand crosscourt winner and to win 6-4.

Tsonga had never lost to a player ranked as low as No. 91 at a Grand Slam.

"I'm sorry for Tsonga. I got home at 1 a.m., it was difficult to sleep. I had a massage, it wasn't easy," Olivo said. "I slept for a few hours. It was difficult not to think about the restart. I took it one point at a time to stay calm. You have to focus on every point to beat a player like Tsonga."