Serena sighting! World No. 2 makes French Open appearance

PARIS -- Yes, pregnancy has kept Serena Williams out of the French Open draw, but it sure can't keep her away from the City of Lights -- or the grounds of Roland Garros for that matter.

Williams made a surprise appearance Wednesday to watch sister Venus Williams take care of Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the French Open.

Now 6½ months pregnant, Serena flew to Europe over the weekend for an event in Monaco, but she likely won't be traveling much after this, according to her agent.

In a brief statement to USA Today, Williams said she isn't overly distraught by missing this event. "It's just part of life," she said.

Williams plans on resuming her career in 2018.