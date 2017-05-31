        <
        >

          Serena sighting! World No. 2 makes French Open appearance

          AP Photo/Petr David Josek
          10:12 AM ET

          PARIS -- Yes, pregnancy has kept Serena Williams out of the French Open draw, but it sure can't keep her away from the City of Lights -- or the grounds of Roland Garros for that matter.

          Williams made a surprise appearance Wednesday to watch sister Venus Williams take care of Kurumi Nara 6-3, 6-1 in the second round of the French Open.

          Now 6½ months pregnant, Serena flew to Europe over the weekend for an event in Monaco, but she likely won't be traveling much after this, according to her agent.

          In a brief statement to USA Today, Williams said she isn't overly distraught by missing this event. "It's just part of life," she said.

          Williams plans on resuming her career in 2018.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.