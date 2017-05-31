Petra Kvitova only looking forward after French Open loss

PARIS -- It's rare in any sport that the result doesn't matter.

And there will be a big part of Petra Kvitova that will be annoyed by the manner of her defeat at the French Open on Wednesday.

Her 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) loss to Bethanie Mattek-Sands saw the Czech's Roland Garros end at the second-round stage, but it should not, and cannot, be a setback that will resonate for long.

"I have to say that I'm kind of surprised how I played, even [though] I lost," Kvitova said. "I think it was a good fight, and I think the tiebreak showed that I don't really have matches under my belt. Otherwise I feel good. I didn't really have time to prepare or practice as much as I wanted, but I feel good. I'm happy that I'm back.

A couple of loose tiebreakers by Petra Kvitova ultimately led to her loss, but she has plenty of reason to be happy. GABRIEL BOUYSGABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

"After the match, I didn't feel that bad as normally I probably do. I'm still happy [I was] here and playing. The fairytale ended. Now, in upcoming weeks, I think it will be business as usual. That's what I'm looking forward to, just focusing on the tennis and on the game and everything what I do need to improve to my game."

Simply by making it here to Roland Garros, the two-time Wimbledon champion has exceeded almost everyone's expectations. She made a faster-than-expected recovery just over five months after she required surgery to all of the fingers on her left hand following an attack in her home by a knife-wielding intruder.

Having won an emotional opening-round match against Julia Boserup, Kvitova had her chances against another American, 32-year-old Mattek-Sands, who had come through qualifying.

Double faults at 4-3 in both tiebreakers, including one on match point, will irritate Kvitova, but this French Open has to be considered as a bonus. There were plenty of positives from her performance, despite the nine doubles.

If her serve could have been better, there were plenty of good moments, and in many ways, it was a classic Kvitova match with unforced errors punctuated by some stunning winners, a reminder of the shot-making that has lifted her to two Grand Slam titles.

As the fingers on her left hand continue to strengthen, and as her fitness improves, her results will come. Watch out, Wimbledon.

"I didn't really have expectations here," she said. "Just came to open my comeback, kind of. The mission is completed, which I'm very happy for and I'm happy that this all ended. I just will focus now for grass and for the tennis again."

Returning in Paris was a bonus for the 27-year-old, who had originally hoped she would be ready by Wimbledon, where of course she has won the title twice, in 2011 and 2014.

In fact, coming back at Roland Garros was probably a sensible decision, since the emotions at Wimbledon, where her own expectations might be higher, might have been more difficult to cope with.

She will keep a close eye on how her hand reacts to the rigor and stress of the tournament environment but all being well, she will now look forward to Wimbledon.

If all's well, she may begin her preparations for Wimbledon by playing in the Aegon Classic at Birmingham, where the presence of Maria Sharapova should allow her to keep the relatively low profile she enjoys.

"Wimbledon should be much more relaxed," Kvitova said. "I really am looking forward to being there. It's a really great tournament for me. I have the best memories which I can have. "I think that my game still suits on the grass and I will do my best to be there. I will really enjoy the time to be there. We will have a house again in Wimbledon Village and will be similar to other years. I'm happy that I will not miss Wimbledon this year. Actually, I hope."