ICYMI: Emotional Johnson prevails again, Coric demolishes his racket

Steve Johnson, still reeling from the death of his father, breaks down in tears at the French Open after defeating a highly frustrated Borna Coric in the second round 6-2, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 7-6 (6). (1:00)

PARIS -- Moments after another inspiring win, Steve Johnson broke down in tears. The emotions of fighting and winning, coupled with the sadness from the recent death of his father.

"I knew he was looking down on me in that last point, and it gave me the strength to finish it off," Johnson said in his on-court interview afterward.

He couldn't contain himself, and who can blame him?

Johnson's opponent, Borna Coric, also had trouble containing his emotions, but for a different reason. Coric, a precocious 20-year-old Croatian, fought bitterly in the 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-3, 7-6 (6) loss that lasted 3 hours, 53 minutes.

Afterward, he took his disappointment out on his racket, crushing it into smithereens (see video atop this page). He then walked off the court, but not before tossing his water bottle. Yikes.

Petra Kvitova came up short, but she has a lot of reason to feel optimistic. The Czech was playing her first event since a horrific home-invasion attack that left deep cuts in every finger on her left hand. Kvitota fell to American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5 (5), 7-5 (5).

Qualifier @BMATTEK ends 2-time Major champ Kvitova's comeback w/ 7-6(5) 7-6(5) victory. The 🇺🇸 is back in 3R for 1st time since 2013. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/DllIfcaPs2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2017

Now Kvitova will begin to prep for the grass-court season, so watch out, Wimbledon! READ MORE

The top two men's favorites moved along in this draw Wednesday without much resistance. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic each won in straight sets. For Nadal, dominant wins are his kind of his thing on red clay.

According to our stats & info team, Nadal is 56-1 in straight-set matches. And you guessed it: That's the most such W's all time, 11 more than a former dirt stalwart, Guillermo Vilas.

Rafael Nadal has won his first two matches at the French Open with extreme ease. Etienne Laurent/EPA

Impressive day from the Americans (men and women combined) on Day 4. CiCi Bellis, who beat Kiki Bertens, was one of five winners on the U.S. side. The only loss by an American was Madison Brengle, who fell to No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky.

ESPN Stats & Info

A good showing from the Americans, true, but not so much from local hero Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who failed to move on in a match that was suspended the night before because of darkness.