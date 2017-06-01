Watching Steve Johnson puts everything in context

In one of the few times in the past decade or three, I did not spend Memorial Day weekend in Paris, either playing tennis, announcing for ESPN or working for the USTA. Rather, I spent it close to the Jersey shore. Not exactly at the beach or barbequing, though. None of that. I was doing some better -- watching tennis. This time, my attention was on a girls 12-and-under USTA Eastern Sectional tournament, where my daughter was playing.

On our way there early Sunday morning, I heard one of my favorite new country songs on my new favorite Sirius XM station, "The Highway." The song is called "My Old Man." With my just-turned 11-year-old daughter mesmerized by her iPhone in the backseat, I had a good ol' fashioned cry for myself as I remembered my old man, whom we lost a little more than three months ago. What I remembered was all the weekend journeys we made together, driving all over the east coast, where he would take me to all my junior tennis tournaments just as he had done years earlier for my older brother. Now it's my turn to play chauffeur.

So when I saw Steve Johnson's reaction Wednesday from the French open after winning a thrilling second-round match over Borna Coric, more tears came flowing. You see, Stevie just lost his father as well. Steve Johnson Sr. was young Stevie's first coach -- and a legendary coach and mentor in Southern California for many years. Steve senior died unexpectedly in his sleep just a few weeks ago, a young man of 58.

Tennis, maybe more than any other sport, is one where family is of paramount importance. The endless hours or repetition, the practices, the driving, the tournaments, the sacrifice. Of course, other sports and pursuits have this as well, but the singularity of the pursuit to become a tennis player is unique. And both Stevie and Steve know that. And so do I. Steve senior came every year to the US Open, and I remember him so well.

He was so proud of his son, and when some of us so-called experts wondered how young Stevie could become a world-class player without a strong two-handed backhand, Steve senior would just give a don't-worry-about-it smile. A smile that I now know more than ever was a result of his son winning many, many tennis matches over the years, including four years' worth of the greatest collegiate career ever at USC.

Tennis really is a family affair. Ask the Everts, the Changs, the Roddicks, the Bryans. Go right ahead, ask the McEnroes, too. Thank you Johnsons for reminding us again what really matters. This Memorial Day weekend was all good by me.