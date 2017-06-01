Venus Williams was delighted to see her sister Serena supporting her from the stands as she defeated Kurumi Nara at the French Open. (0:30)

PARIS -- Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina dropped a set but not her composure, reaching the third round at the French Open by beating Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In a match featuring 12 breaks of serve, Svitolina hit 13 winners and limited her mistakes to eight unforced errors in the final set.

Next up for Svitolina, who has won four tournaments this year, including the title in Rome last month, will be Magda Linette, who will play in the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time after converted all six break points in a 6-0, 7-5 win over 29th-seeded Ana Konjuh.

In match between two emerging talents, 20-year-old Russian Daria Kasatkina, seeded 26th, came through with a 7-6 (1), 6-4 victory against 17-year-old qualifier Marketa Vondrousova.

In 2014 junior tournament, Kasatkina beat Vondrousova in the semifinals and then won the title.

Vondrousova moved from 233rd in the WTA rankings to 96 in two months after winning her first title this year.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova and No. 3 Simona Halep also are in action Thursday.