Venus Williams didn't accidentally reveal that pregnant sister Serena is expecting a girl. In fact, Serena says she doesn't know herself.

On Wednesday, Venus was asked what she wanted the baby to call her.

Said Venus: "She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" which led to speculation that she had revealed the baby's gender.

On Thursday, however, Serena, who is about six months pregnant, explained her sister's words with a short statement on Twitter.

"I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!" Serena said.

Serena was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets.

Serena had accidentally announced she was pregnant to the world via Snapchat in April, posting a picture of herself standing sideways with the caption "20 weeks" before deleting it. That same day, a spokesman for Williams confirmed that Serena was pregnant.

She announced in late December that she was engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time major champion will not play again in 2017 due to her pregnancy and plans to return in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.