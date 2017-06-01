Juan Martin del Potro consoles ailing opponent Nicolas Almagro

Juan Martin del Potro comforts Nicolas Almagro after he collapses from knee pain that forces him to retire at 1-1 in the third set at the French Open. (0:35)

PARIS -- Feeling gimpy himself with a tweaked groin, Juan Martin del Potro saw his friend Nicholas Almagro of Spain become distraught with pain and frustration in their second-round French Open match. That's when the Argentine star flipped off his competitive switch.

Almagro, 31, was nursing a left knee injury that had forced him to retire from a match in Rome two weeks ago. Del Potro, playing at Roland Garros for the first time since he was a 2012 quarterfinalist, grimaced and grabbed his right thigh after sliding to his right during the first set. He asked for anti-inflammatory medication in the second set, but his movement remained impaired.

Te deseo una pronta recuperación, @NicoAlmagro. Imagino lo que sentís. Fuerza. pic.twitter.com/I2HuYkx5I9 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) June 1, 2017

(Translation: "I wish you a speedy recovery. I can imagine how you feel. Be strong!")

Tied at a set apiece and 1-all in the third after an hour-and-a-half of play, Almagro stood motionless, bent over in obvious distress, as a del Potro serve whizzed by. Almagro then collapsed on his back, hands on head, sobbing audibly as del Potro did his best to console him. Almagro retired moments later.

"I say to him, 'Try to be calm.' Think about his family, his baby,''' said 29th seed del Potro, who has known Almagro since their junior days. Del Potro said he didn't hesitate to step over the net and approach him. "I think he has everything to fix this problem and come back on tour stronger.

"I just do what my heart feels, you know?''