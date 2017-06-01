ICYMI: John Isner has big problems, luckily none on the tennis court

PARIS -- John Isner has problems. Big problems, in fact.

At 6-foot-10, he has to duck when he walks into a plane. And then he has to find a space for his far-reaching legs, especially when he flies coach. Yes, the No. 21 seed at the French Open is not always a business-class kind of guy.

"A lot of times, the flight attendants will have pity on me if I don't have a good seat, and they'll bump someone," Isner said Thursday after a routine 6-3, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) win against Paolo Lorenzi to reach the third round of the French Open.

Isner said that in many cases a "5-1 person" is asked to move from an emergency-exit seat, so he can stretch his far-reaching legs.

And if his travel woes aren't enough, how about the exorbitant Parisian cuisine? Keep in mind, Isner is forced to buy two main courses just for himself when he goes out because "Everyone in Europe is really skinny. I think that's because their portion sizes are very small."

Isner went on to bemoan the fact that he can't leave a restaurant here without forking over at least $100 just on himself.

But there is a slice of good news for the, um, beleaguered American. He beat Lorenzi, a tricky clay-court player, in straight sets, two of those frames courtesy of a tiebreaker. According to our stats & info team, Isner has 22 tiebreaker wins this season, twice as many as any other player.

Oh, and for his efforts Thursday, Isner pocked an additional $114,000. Good enough for a nice French meal ... or two.

Emotions ran as high as Feliciano Lopez's winner count (66, the most of any player Thursday), as Nicolas Almagro succumbed to tears after a scary knee injury forced him to quit. But his opponent, compassionate Juan Martin del Potro, came over to comfort his fallen mate.

Juan Martin del Potro wasted no time in trying to comfort his ailing opponent, Nicolas Almagro. AP Photo/David Vincent

And seriously, who has a bigger heart than del Potro? READ MORE

Then there was Nick Kyrgios, who could not capitalize off a quick start and fell to Kevin Anderson in four sets. After dropping the second frame, Kyrgios couldn't contain his anger.

Grande Kyrgios partiendo raquetas 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lUQefuowEO — Sergi SBD (@sergiSBD) June 1, 2017

In case you're wondering, here's where the aftermath.

Kyrgios racket in its resting home. pic.twitter.com/VE2VAHIhes - I love Manchester (@ProdigyRep) June 1, 2017

Afterward, Kyrgios said, well, his racket-bashing theatrics are cathartic. "It kind of feels good," he said. "It just kind of feels like a whole build up, and then it kind of just goes."

Here are a few other cool nuggets, courtesy our fearless stats & info team: