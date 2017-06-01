American women, led by Venus Williams, are in the third round and will be prominently featured at the French Open on the first Friday of play. In fact, there are too many of them to do justice to in this limited space. John Isner and Steve Johnson are also at that stage, hoping to make the second week. Let's look at some of the Americans' chances on Day 6:

No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic vs. No. 49 Shelby Rogers (1-0, Rogers)

American Shelby Rogers reached the quarterfinals of the 2016 French Open and is off to a strong start at this year's tournament. Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

Give Rogers a lot of credit. Some wrote it off as a fluke when she belted her way to the quarterfinals last year despite being ranked No. 108 and the second-to-last player accepted into the draw. She came into this tournament under pressure, with credibility along with a lot of ranking points to defend. She has stepped up, knocking off her first two opponents by the identical scores of 7-6, 6-4. She's now in position to break the collective heart of the French in what promises to be a real shootout.

France's Mladenovic has had a breakout spring, apparently maturing into her big baseline game at age 24. She's at a career-high ranking of No. 14, but her lower back has been sore. She barely survived her first-round match with No. 88 Jennifer Brady but looked better against 2012 finalist Sara Errani. In their only previous meeting, Rogers gave Mladenovic just two games on a hard court in New Haven. Add that memory to the pressure the high seed is bound to feel as a heavy favorite before a home crowd and you have the perfect recipe for an upset.

No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem vs. No. 25 seed Steve Johnson (1-0, Thiem)

We watch matches for all kinds of different reasons: the contrast of styles, the charisma of one or both players, rivalries, etc. This third-rounder is a must-see match because of the human drama. Johnson has battled through two matches alternately inspired and distracted by turbulent emotions triggered by the recent, unexpected death of his father and primary coach, Steve Johnson Sr.

Thiem, the 23-year-old Austrian long tabbed for Grand Slam glory, lost the Madrid final to Rafael Nadal and a Rome semifinal to Novak Djokovic. He's playing the best tennis of his life and allowed his first two French Open opponents this week a grand total of just 15 games and no sets. The only previous match between Thiem and Johnson was a barn burner in the French Open tuneup in Nice, Thiem having to go to 7-5 in the third for the win. But that was in 2014. Thiem is a much better and stronger player now, but he has had some surprising letdowns in the past. Just seeing how Johnson handles this occasion will be fascinating, perhaps even moving.

No. 11 seed Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 48 Catherine Bellis (1-0, Wozniacki)

Just why we haven't heard more about "CiCi" Bellis is a little surprising. She's been a junior world No. 1, has already won a WTA singles title and is currently the highest-ranked 18-year-old in the world. She will certainly force herself onto the radar if she manages to knock off two-time year-end No. 1 Wozniacki. The progress Bellis is making is obvious. In Rome, she lost to Kiki Bertens 6-4, 6-0. In the second round at Roland Garros, Bellis handled Bertens 6-3, 7-6.

Wozniacki rose to pre-eminence without winning a Grand Slam event mainly because of her week-in, week-out consistency. But she no longer has that attribute. Injuries have played a role in her loss of stability but so has the rise in the number of players willing and able to trump her ultra-defensive strategy. A lifetime spent running down opponents' shots and getting balls back also may be taking a toll, although Wozniacki is still just 26. Bellis is 5-foot-7, and her greatest weapon is her will and tenacity. She will have to outmaneuver Wozniacki and go for the winner when she gets an opening if she hopes to win.