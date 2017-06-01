Foul mouth aside, Andy Murray continues to find a way to win

World number one Andy Murray came from a set down to beat unseeded Slovakian Martin Klizan in the French Open second round. (1:28)

PARIS -- He swears, he moans, he struggles. But he won again, and after the way the past couple of months have gone, Andy Murray will take that and move on at Roland Garros.

Since becoming world No. 1 at the end of last year, things have not come easy for the Scot, with a loss of form compounded by an elbow injury and illness, including a bout of shingles that was diagnosed shortly after the Australian Open.

"Physically, I felt good today, which is the most positive thing for me," Murray said after a 3-hour, 35-minute 6-7, (3-7) 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) second-round victory over dangerous Slovakian, Martin Klizan.

"It was hot out there, but physically I felt good. So that was very positive for me with a lot of the issues I've had this year, to come through a match like that in the heat is very positive."

Watching Murray over the years has never been less than entertaining, and drama is never far away. On Thursday, it seemed like the Murray monologues, which will make a good book one day -- albeit one that will need plenty of parental warnings -- were more frequent than usual.

"Getting frustrated on the court is something that I have always battled with and always fought ever since -- it was probably since I was 20, 21 years old -- and it's more venting," Murray said. "Sometimes when I don't say anything, I come in and I get asked, 'Oh, you seemed very flat on the court.' That's just how I am. I feel like I have improved it from where I was in the middle of my career. It's something that I constantly try to get better."

He almost had to go the distance against Klizan, but Murray will take a lot of heart from the way he battled into the next round against Juan Martin del Potro.

There are few things Murray enjoys more than proving people wrong, and every set he gets under his belt here at the French Open will increase his belief that he is beginning to find his form at the right time. After all, at this very site last year, he struggled through his first two matches before going on to reach the final for the first time.

But there is no doubt that when he plays del Potro in the third round here Saturday, the Scot will need to step up another level, because the Argentinian is playing well enough to take advantage of any lapses in his opponent's concentration.

True, a sore groin that del Potro suffered Thursday in an emotional battle against Nicolas Almagro could be a factor, but Murray knows how dangerous del Potro can be, injured or not.

Murray beat del Potro in four titanic sets last year to win the gold medal at the Olympics, but lost to him in the Davis Cup semifinals in September.

"It could be another great battle if I feel good," del Potro said. "Andy is one of the favorites to win this tournament. I know his game a lot, but I need to be in good shape and physically be stronger to hold a long match if we play a long match, long rallies.

"I'm happy with my level at this moment, so my forehands and serves are working good. But anyway, I need all my body in good shape."

Murray won't have minded going three-plus hours, either. Short on match practice coming in, with only three wins in four events, every set under his belt is fuel for the fights to come.

"I'm playing way better than I was two weeks ago," Murray said. "Today's match will have done me a lot of good physically. I definitely think I can win that match."