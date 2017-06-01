Keeping it simple and cool the perfect game plan for Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson channeled his energy after dropping the first set to Nick Kyrgios to advance to round three of the French Open. (1:36)

PARIS -- At 31, Kevin Anderson still relies on a fearsome serve, and usually has an interest in keeping points short. But he knew he had to play the long game against Nick Kyrgios on Thursday.

Anderson tipped his approach in his online diary a few hours before their second-round match, writing: "There are a few nuances when playing against Nick, but the trick is to stay patient throughout.'' That applied to the points and the somewhat predictable theatrics in between.

The match momentum shifted a little more than an hour in. Up 7-5, 4-2, Kyrgios' form and focus began to erode. He double-faulted twice to end the set, wrecked one racket on the baseline and bashed another one to bits against the Perrier-branded case next to his changeover chair as a young fan behind him watched raptly, nodding with each stroke.

Kevin Anderson is anything but a flashy player, and that works just fine for him. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson figured the carbonated display might leave Kyrgios flat, and leveraged the moment. He had some muscle memory to call on. The only other time the two men played, last fall at the Chengdu Open in China, Anderson twice saved match points and lost only two points on his serve in the decisive set as Kyrgios visibly deflated.

In Thursday's fourth set, Kyrgios had Anderson on the ropes 0-40 in consecutive service games, but couldn't finish him off.

"I definitely saw that I was in his head,'' Anderson said. "But at the same time, you just really have to execute and win the points that matter. And you can see that if you can do that, it's maybe going to make your life a little bit easier, and I think that's something I did really well today.

"I didn't give him a way to get back in the match.''

Perseverance has been a necessity for the rangy, 6-foot-8 South African in his return to full gas from an injury-riddled 2016 where he played just 38 matches on tour -- his least active season since his early years as a pro. "It just feels great being healthy, just being able to compete and play and have my body manage that,'' he told reporters Thursday.

It was a workday for his old Illinois teammate Amer Delic, who couldn't watch the match at home in Austin, Texas, but got a glimpse of Kyrgios' tantrum on social media and wasn't surprised Anderson was able to capitalize.

"Kevin's a very competitive guy, but he only gets frustrated with things he can control,'' Delic said. "This is the strategy for anybody to play Kyrgios. You know there are going to be other things happening that maybe help him, but distract the other player. [Anderson] controlled his side of the court.

"I'm very happy for Kevin. He's one of the hardest workers and best human beings I know.''

Editor's Picks Foul mouth aside, Andy Murray continues to find a way to win Watching Andy Murray should come with a parental warning, but the bigger concern should be his overall underwhelming play.

W2W4 on Day 6: Rogers could break French hearts Expect Shelby Rogers, a surprising quarterfinalist at last year's French Open, to give France's Kristina Mladenovic, the 13th seed, a run for her money.

ICYMI: John Isner has big problems, luckily none on the tennis court At his height, things aren't always easy for John Isner, but the good news is that these travails aren't affecting his tennis game at the French Open. 2 Related

Kyrgios said he felt underprepared coming into Roland Garros because of physical "niggles" and the recent death of his grandfather. He can't brush off the clinging red dust of Paris quite yet, however, as he and fellow Australian Jordan Thompson upset France's second-seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the doubles draw Wednesday.

"If I didn't have doubles, I'd be pretty negative for the next week or so,'' Kyrgios said. Venting at the expense of his rackets felt good, he added, calling it a "habit'' and conceding that it doesn't set the best example. It's unclear whether he's motivated to change it, or if new part-time coach Sebastien Grosjean, captured by courtside cameras wearing a composed but mildly concerned expression late in the match, can make a dent in it.

Still, the Florida-based Anderson, who rose to No. 10 in the world in late 2015 and is currently ranked 56th, clearly felt he won for reasons beyond Kyrgios' mental lapse.

"For a while, I feel like I've been hitting the ball as well as I've ever hit it in my career,'' he said. "It took me a little bit of time to try to find that same form on the match court. You know, when you're just away from competition it's impossible to simulate that.''

His next opponent is Kyle Edmund, a 22-year-old British player on the rise whom Anderson has never faced. "I think the clay suits a lot of areas in his game,'' Anderson said. "There will be no free points.'' But if there are any to be had at a discount, Anderson knows how to wait.