        <
        >

          David Goffin exits match after slipping on tarp, injuring ankle

          7:30 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          PARIS -- David Goffin retired from his third-round match at the French Open after injuring his right ankle against Horacio Zeballos.

          The 10th-seeded Belgian was leading 5-4 in the first set when he limped off court with two trainers helping him. Zeballos carried Goffin's bag.

          Goffin was serving for the first set and led 40-0 but allowed Zeballos back into the game.

          The Argentine had a break back point and, at the end of a long rally, Goffin got to a tough ball. He won the point to get back to deuce but slid after he hit it, catching his foot on the tarp at the back of the court.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.