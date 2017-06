Defending champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Spaniard broke her opponent's serve three times in the second set.

Muguruza will next face Shelby Rogers of the United States or 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France.

American Venus Williams is last on the main court on Friday. She will face Elise Mertens.