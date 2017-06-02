PARIS -- Rafael Nadal dropped just one game on his way to a straight-sets victory over Nikoloz Basilazhvili in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

It was Nadal's 100th best-of-five-sets match on clay. He has a 98-2 win-loss record, and he improved to 14-0 in third-round matches at Roland Garros.

With the rain clouds rolling in, Nadal seemed keen to get his third-round match over as quickly as possible, and the No. 4 seed took 90 minutes to win 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

It was the 15th and 16th time that he's held an opponent without a win in a set at the French Open over his career.

"I don't know if it was perfection," said Nadal, who turns 31 on Saturday.

"I went on court thinking it was going to be a tough match. ... I believe I played the best match since a while."

ESPN Stats and Information

Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic advanced to the fourth round when opponent Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired from the match with a left thigh injury.

Raonic was leading 6-1, 1-0 when Garcia-Lopez stopped. The Spaniard had already received treatment at the end of the first set.

It was the second retirement of the day. David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle.

Pablo Carreno Busta, the No. 20 seed, earned his first win over a top-20 player in a Grand Slam with a 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 1tth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Busta, who had been 0-7 vs. top-20 players in Grand Slam events, has never reached the second week of a French Open -- the only Slam where he has yet to do so.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is also scheduled to play Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.