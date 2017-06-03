PARIS -- Ninth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland is out of the French Open after losing to Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 6-2, 6-1 in the third round.

Radwanska had won seven of their eight previous matches, including the only one on clay -- at the French Open nine years ago -- but was never in contention this time.

Cornet's only moment of trouble came from a difficult bounce of the ball as it flew under her racket at 30-15 in the final game.

She won the next point to set up a match point, but wasted it when her drop shot sank into the net.

Cornet, who has never advanced further than the fourth round in Grand Slam tournaments. punched the air with delight after sealing victory on her next chance with a clipped backhand at the net.

"You work all year for moments like this," said Cornet, who was tearful in her interview on court. "I couldn't dream of a better scenario. I feel so good on this center court."

She is making her 45 appearance in a Grand Slam event, the most among active women players to have never reached the quarterfinals of one.

Cornet, who was 1-11 against top-10 seeds in Slam events entering the match, next plays countrywoman Caroline Garcia, seeded 28th, after her 6-4, 4-6, 9-7 victory over Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan.

Garcia sealed the result on the first of two match points to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.