ICYMI at the French Open: Rain wreaks havoc, Nadal celebrates his big day

PARIS -- The sound of ball-striking, grunts and rabid fans gave way to the steady clatter of rain landing on the grounds of Roland Garros. For the first time this fortnight, play was suspended for a lengthy period and was eventually canceled for the day around 7 p.m. local time.

Before the weather intruded, John Isner, the only American man left in the French Open draw, was down a set to rising star Karen Khachanov, while No. 8 seed Kei Nishikori found himself entangled in a battle against Hyeon Chung.

This all means that Sunday will be a jam-packed schedule, highlighted by the seven contests that were not completed (or started) as well as matches featuring Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams.

There's absolutely no room for more inclement weather.

Here's what else went down on Day 7 at the French Open:

The hometown heroes are embracing their moment this year. For the first time since 1994, three Frenchwomen have reached the fourth round at Roland Garros. On Saturday, Alize Cornet and Caroline Garcia joined Kristina Mladenovic at this stage.

Cornet smoked No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-1, while Garcia had a much more arduous battle, eventually taking out Hsieh Su-wei 8-6 in the third.

For Cornet, this is all gravy compared to the accomplishment in this graphic, which should definitely be in the lead paragraph of her Wikipedia page.

ESPN Stats & Info

Another terrific effort from Kevin Anderson, who needed one minute shy of four hours to eliminate Great Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Anderson is coming off a 2016 season that was derailed because of shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, which helps explain this look of relief and delight.

Round of 16!! 💪🏻 Really tough & long match vs Kyle, looking forward to recovering and getting ready to battle again at @rolandgarros. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/fr3H9txPNV — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) June 3, 2017

Petra Kvitova deserves to have fun, whether on the court or off, because soon enough the grass-court season will be there, and Kvitova's "fun" might come at the expense of her fallen opponents. She is, after all a two-time Wimbledon champ.

Little bit of sightseeing in the beautiful city with my girls 😍 Holcici prochazka mestem #Prague pic.twitter.com/1J6023yzQi — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) June 3, 2017

A big happy birthday to Rafael Nadal, who turned 31 Saturday -- an off day for the nine-time French Open champ. After his insanely smooth win Friday, Rafa said he wouldn't be doing anything special today except prepping for his next opponent. So, Roberto Bautista Agut: We wish you luck, but things aren't looking too promising.

Some 🎂 for Rafael Nadal on his 31st birthday! #RG17 https://t.co/svClZRrbHX — ESPN India (@ESPNIndia) June 3, 2017

Another great note from the ESPN Stats & Information team: If Rafa can roll past his next four foes, he will become only the third man in history to have won a Slam in his teens, 20s and 30s. Pete Sampras and Ken Rosewall are the others.