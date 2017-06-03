PARIS -- In a match much closer than the straight-set scoreline might indicate, top-ranked Andy Murray beat Juan Martin del Potro to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.
Murray got past the 29th-seeded del Potro 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted nearly 3 hours. It was a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal final won by Murray.
Del Potro had four set points in the opening set Saturday but lost each one, including when he double-faulted while ahead 7-6 in the tiebreaker. Murray improved to 19-4 in Grand Slam matches after winning a first-set tiebreaker.
Murray is a three-time major champion and was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago. He has made it to the fourth round for the eighth time in 10 appearances at the clay-court tournament.
Del Potro was the 2009 US Open champion. This was his first French Open since 2012 because of a series of operations on his left wrist.
Marin Cilic also reached the fourth round after swatting aside Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
The seventh-seeded Croat dropped his opening service game, and then won eight straight games to take complete control against Lopez.
The 35-year-old Lopez had beaten Cilic twice before on clay -- his only wins against him -- but never looked in contention on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
Cilic took the second set when he broke Lopez to love and served out the match to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.
"My return was working extremely well today," said Cilic, who had eight aces.
The 2014 U.S. Open champion next faces big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in a hard-fought five-set match 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.