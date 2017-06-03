PARIS -- In a match much closer than the straight-set scoreline might indicate, top-ranked Andy Murray beat Juan Martin del Potro to reach the fourth round of the French Open on Saturday.

Murray got past the 29th-seeded del Potro 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted nearly 3 hours. It was a rematch of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold-medal final won by Murray.

Editor's Picks British No. 2 Edmund crashes out French Kyle Edmund was edged out in a five-set battle against Kevin Anderson in the third round of the French Open.

Del Potro had four set points in the opening set Saturday but lost each one, including when he double-faulted while ahead 7-6 in the tiebreaker. Murray improved to 19-4 in Grand Slam matches after winning a first-set tiebreaker.

Murray is a three-time major champion and was the runner-up at Roland Garros a year ago. He has made it to the fourth round for the eighth time in 10 appearances at the clay-court tournament.

Del Potro was the 2009 US Open champion. This was his first French Open since 2012 because of a series of operations on his left wrist.

Marin Cilic also reached the fourth round after swatting aside Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

The seventh-seeded Croat dropped his opening service game, and then won eight straight games to take complete control against Lopez.

The 35-year-old Lopez had beaten Cilic twice before on clay -- his only wins against him -- but never looked in contention on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Cilic took the second set when he broke Lopez to love and served out the match to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

"My return was working extremely well today," said Cilic, who had eight aces.

The 2014 U.S. Open champion next faces big-serving South African Kevin Anderson, who beat Britain's Kyle Edmund in a hard-fought five-set match 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.