W2W4 at French Open: Garbine Muguruza, Venus Williams face stiff tests

Considering how "wide open" this French Open women's draw was supposed to be, there are an awful lot of familiar names left in the brackets as we close the first week. Ironically, the men's draw contains more newcomers, as staples such as Tomas Berdych, David Ferrer and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga are all long gone.

Sunday will be a jam-packed schedule with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Venus Williams in action, but it will also feature the seven matches that were wiped out by rain Saturday.

No. 4 seed Garbine Muguruza vs. No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic (Mlandenovic leads head-to-head, 1-0)

Slowly, Garbine Muguruza is starting to look like the player who won last year's French Open title. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

This could well be the WTA match of the tournament, pitting the long-beleaguered but suddenly resurgent, defending champion against the latest Gallic hope. Muguruza has struggled with the pressure that accompanied her big win in Paris last year, but it's clear she isn't giving up her title without a fight. Mladenovic has caught fire this year, especially during the clay season (she's 12-3, and a two-time finalist), and her French compatriots are going crazy for her.

This will be a clash of comparably aged, 6-foot-tall big hitters built on similar platforms. Mladenovic, 24 and just months older than Muguruza, outhit her Spanish rival in their only previous meeting, winning a pair of tiebreakers on the clay in Marrakech in 2015. Muguruza's great advantage is her superior movement, while Mladenovic's asset is her current confidence and a greater willingness to play first-strike tennis.

It's reflected in the stats. She's hit 119 winners to Muguruza's 70 thus far. On the other hand, Mladenovic has won just 44 percent of her second-serve points, an ominous stat for a player whose serve is powerful but unreliable. Mladenovic also has hit an average of eight double faults per match.

No. 5 seed Milos Raonic vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta (Raonic leads series, 3-0)

Nobody plays much attention to Raonic during the clay-court season, mainly because his serve-based game is so much better suited to hard courts. Yet Raonic moves very well for a man of his size, and a serve like his is a massive weapon on any surface. The 26-year-old Canadian has quietly slashed his way through this draw, but could call attention to himself with a win over Carreno, who hit his career-high ranking of No. 18 just this month. Raonic won their three previous meetings, but none were on Carreno's preferred surface of clay.

Carreno had a solid run-up to the French Open, but he's taken it to another level in Paris -- the high point his third-round, straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov. While a clay-courter, Carreno has fifty more winners than unforced errors (145-95), and he's won a hair under 60 percent of his second-serve points. That means he's playing aggressive tennis, but so is Raonic. Although his last opponent retired early in their match, Raonic has still logged 119 winners for the tournament and has averaged 17 aces in his two completed matches.

No. 10 seed Venus Williams vs. No. 30 seed Timea Bacsinszky (Williams leads series, 3-1)

This is a rematch of last year's fourth-round clash, which Bacsinszky won. But Williams is too experienced and too focused on this excellent opportunity to add a French Open title to her dazzling resume to dwell on revenge fantasies. Barely two weeks out from her 37th birthday, Williams knows she can make history if she can play consistent but aggressive tennis.

Bacsinszky is still waiting hit her first ace at this tournament. Williams has hit eight thus far, but she's also tossed in 16 double faults. It's important, because the Williams' serve is her most powerful weapon, and the relative weakness of her ground game on clay is evident in the trouble she's had defending her second serve. She won just 42 percent of her second-serve points.