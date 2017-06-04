Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

Martic is ranked 290th but she took just 49 minutes to beat the Latvian and match her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 26-year-old Martic next faces fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina after the Ukrainian beat Magda Linette 6-4, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is through to the fourth round after swatting aside Germany's Carina Witthoeft in straight sets.

The second-seeded Pliskova hit 34 winners as she raced to a 7-5, 6-1 victory in 70 minutes. She will next face the winner of the match between Veronica Cepede Royg and Mariana Duque Marino.