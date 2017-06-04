ICYMI at French Open: John Isner's big problem, Mladenovic's moment

Isner: He was better than me today (1:25)

PARIS -- There was something about John Isner's opponent Sunday that didn't sit well with the American.

The big game? The cool demeanor? The relentless approach? All accurate qualities, but it was something else regarding Karen Khachanov.

"It's weird saying that name," Isner said. "[Karen] is my mother's name. Sorry."

Tough day for John Isner, who was hoping to reach the second week at the French Open for the second straight year. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Certainly, Karen Isner can't be too thrilled with her son's outcome Sunday at the French Open. In a match that began Saturday before rain interrupted play, Khachanov finished off Isner 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) in the third round, which means that there are no more American men left in the draw. Of course, this theme isn't new; in fact, it's rather banal. In the past seven years, only three times has an U.S. man made the fourth round on this cloying clay, and Isner is responsible for two of those runs.

Perhaps more notable, in 2011, Isner became the first person to ever take Rafael Nadal to five sets here in Paris. Isner lost that match, but established himself as a genuine dirt-ball player.

He didn't pinpoint any one thing that went wrong for him Sunday, even saying the delay was a non-factor in the outcome.

Now it's on to the grass-court season and Wimbledon, but not before a brief sojourn back home to the U.S., where mom lives.

What a thrilling moment Sunday for hometown hero Kristina Mladenovic, who upset last year's champ Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the French Open quarterfinals. Mladenovic has been stellar in three-set matches this season. As a matter of fact, no one has won more.

Roland Garros

Here are a few notable nuggets on the No. 13 seed:

Fourth Frenchwoman to defeat a Grand Slam defending champion in the Open era and first since Marion Bartoli upset Serena Williams at Wimbledon in 2011

Improves to 4-0 this season against top-five players

Won all 13 first-serve points in the final set against Muguruza

Afterward, Muguruza was understandably distraught in her postmatch press conference.

No. 2 Karolina Pliskova quietly advanced to the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-5, 6-1 win versus Carina Witthoeft. But that lack of buzz is sure to change in the coming days for the Czech, who last season stunned Serena Williams in the US Open semifinals. Oh, and there's this little carrot awaiting Pliskova should she continue to advance in Paris.

Long way to go, but notable: Karolina Pliskova is three wins away from No.1. Has to make the final to overtake Kerber. #RG17 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) June 4, 2017

But not all is well in Pliskova's world. While her forehand was solid, "I hate my backhand today. It was terrible, and that's what I want to improve."

Solid showing from Kei Nishikori. He finished off his rain-delayed match from Saturday with a 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4 win against South Korea's Hyeon Chung. Interestingly, it was the first time in the Open era two Asian men met as late as the third round in any Grand Slam.

The No. 8 Nishikori next faces Fernando Verdasco. A year ago they met here in the third round with the Japanese player winning in five sets. No surprise there. No one is better than Nishikori in crunch time. No one.

ESPN Stats and Info

If it doesn't work the first time, try, try, try, try and try again, right, Pablo Carreno Busta? The Spaniard finally converted his seventh match point to put away fifth-seeded Milos Raonic 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6. In case you're asking, Raonic smacked 92 winners (92!) and still lost. Of course, his 84 unforced errors didn't help.