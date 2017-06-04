New voice in Rafael Nadal's head bringing back pitiless approach

PARIS -- They threw Rafael Nadal a birthday bash here Saturday, as they have nearly every year since he first conquered the French Open as a swashbuckling teenager. The candles on the chocolate cake foamed with sparks. Nadal took an oversized knife to the treat and flashed his familiar squinty smile as he posed for photos with tournament staffers.

Little has interfered with that annual tradition. Robin Soderling sent Nadal home shockingly early in 2009, and Novak Djokovic beat Rafa on his 29th birthday in 2015. A wrist injury last year forced him to withdraw from the tournament he has won nine times.

"It was an opportunity lost, because I felt that I was playing well,'' Nadal said Sunday after the latest step in his pitiless advance to the quarterfinals.

"[There were] different stories every time I didn't have the trophy here. But I never expect to only have three times coming back home without the trophy since that moment; so very happy about everything.''

Rafael Nadal has yet to be challenged in a single set at this year's French Open. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal's approach to his pursuit of a 10th Roland Garros title, operatically dubbed "La Decima,'' has been to decimate. No gifts. Fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut provided Sunday's cannon fodder in the round of 16, a brisk 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 affair. Nadal hasn't dropped a set and has yet to spend a full two hours on the court. Next up will be another Spanish player, 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who will try to keep a match lit in a hurricane.

Agut said simply, "Nadal is at his best. He plays every point with great intensity and yields nothing.''

Tennis Channel analyst Lindsay Davenport ran into the former Spanish great Alex Corretja at their Paris hotel and asked him a purely rhetorical question: "Can you see any scenario where he's not holding the trophy?"

They both laughed.

"It's insane,'' Davenport, a former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam event winner, said after Sunday's match. "He just killed this guy. Agut is hella good. Everything [in Nadal's game] is automatic, the power, the shots, the serve is back. I don't see how he loses.''

It is a vintage performance being executed under unique circumstances for the newly 31-year-old Nadal, who has had more continuity in his tennis life than any other top player in recent memory. His uncle Toni Nadal has said this will be his last season as a traveling coach. Carlos Moya, who is not kin to Nadal but might as well be, is transitioning into that role.

There may not be anyone else who could make that shift so seamlessly for Nadal, who values loyalty but needs honesty to push himself to play up to his own standards. Moya comes from his home island of Mallorca and was an early mentor and Davis Cup teammate. The 1998 French Open champion also was on the receiving end of Nadal's best, absorbing an unsentimental straight-sets quarterfinal drubbing in their only match at Roland Garros a decade ago.

"It helps to be a friend of his and know him for so long,'' Moya told a small group of reporters last week. "To me the coach has to know the player well, has to be emotionally involved with him, to know how he feels, what he's doing, what his problems are.''

But it's still an adjustment. During an earlier conversation with the same reporters, Toni Nadal joked that a coaching relationship changes once money is involved. Moya smiled at the reference, but was more philosophical. He is only too familiar with the stresses on top players and said he tries to pick the right spots for constructive criticism.

"It's different because now it's my responsibility, what is happening on the court,'' Moya said. "Before, I never went to him and tell him do this or do that unless he came to me. It's a big change. But so far it's working well. He's very open to listen, to improve and to evolve, I would say. And very humble.''

Davenport said the overlapping coaching tenures make an enormous amount of sense, and noted that Toni Nadal will never lose his title of uncle or be unavailable as a sounding board. "You couldn't have scripted it out any better,'' she said. "And then [Moya] gets a whole year with (assistant coach) Francisco Roig and obviously Uncle Toni, and he works in and learns everything for a whole year. I mean, no one else does that.''

Nadal is hitting with a heavier racket this season, a decision made before Moya came on. "They wanted him to have more power,'' Moya said. "You lose a little bit of control, but it helps, that extra power ... extra speed, extra rpm.'' Every little bit helps with an athlete who is a few birthdays removed from his peak explosiveness, in a game where there are fewer clay-court maestros and shorter rallies.

"He has to do well the first couple of shots,'' Moya said. "We are working a lot on that. A lot of repetition -- many hours hitting the forehand, trying to stay aggressive, paying attention to the position, the feet. First, he has to be open to do that and then he has to be able to use that during the matches.''

If you didn't know, you'd think Moya was talking about a young player on the rise, not a slam-dunk Hall of Famer. When the pilot light finally goes out on Nadal's career, he may be best remembered for his ageless motivation: a willingness to close his eyes and wish for more.