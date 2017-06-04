W2W4 at French Open: Andy Murray's path not getting any easier

This is turning into quite a Grand Slam for the French contingent, with the women at the tip of the spear. Given the absence of some top WTA stars, there's a real chance a pair of French women will meet in the final for the first time in the history of the tournament as an international event. One local man is also still in the hunt, vying for a quarterfinal berth. Here are three of the more compelling Day 9 matchups:

Nobody can say top-ranked Murray is being denied a full palette of opponents at this Grand Slam. He's played a clever counter-puncher, a soft-handed shot-maker, a former Grand Slam champion with jackhammer serve and forehand in Juan Martin del Potro. Now Murray gets one of the most underrated and underhyped players among the stable of rising 21-and-under stars the ATP has been heavily promoting under its #nextgen stars.

Khachanov, a 6-foot-6, 21-year-old from Moscow, outhit Isner in the third round, staring down his vastly more experienced opponent in two of three tiebreakers. That's excellent preparation for his match with Murray, because tiebreakers are always risky, and players who can force them by holding serve level the playing field with higher-ranked opponents.

Khachanov hasn't posted Isner-ish ace counts, but the Russian hits his spots and backs up his serve purposefully. He'll need to do that -- and more -- against a resurgent Murray, who's the best returner in the game.

Cornet, a whippet-lean 5-foot-8 dynamo, is that rare French player who overperforms at her native Grand Slam. She's been to the fourth round twice before. Garcia is still just 23 and won the French Open doubles title last year with -- get this -- partner Kristina Mladenovic, who is still in contention in singles and who could be the final opponent for the winner of the Garcia-Cornet match.

Garcia has so much raw talent that no less an authority than Andy Murray once tweeted that she was destined to be No. 1 in the world. But Garcia got sidetracked by doubles, and she has yet to crack the top 20 in singles. Is all that skill about to jell into the complete package in the 5-foot-10, hard-hitting baseliner?

In order to beat Cornet, Garcia will have to be ready to see some of her heaviest groundstrokes come back -- because you can count on Cornet to get that proverbial "one more ball" back in play. Cornet's winners to unforced errors differential is a +14 (80-66), while Garcia's is +2 (94-92).

No. 3 Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 15 Gael Monfils (Wawrinka leads series, 3-2)

As the record shows, this is an excellent matchup. But in one of those odd twists of fate, these two haven't met since 2011. And both men were different, lesser players back then. Monfils is always inspired at the French Open. He's been a semifinalist and three-time quarterfinalist. Wawrinka was the champ in 2015 and a semifinalist last year. Once again, Monfils will have the support of the entire stadium. That's counterbalanced by his surprising fragility and susceptibility to injury.

While they haven't met in many years, the basics remain the same and make for an intriguing contrast: Wawrinka is more powerful and consistent; Monfils is quicker, more athletic and less predictable. But Monfils' spectacular shot-making and showmanship overshadow the quality of his serve.

It has been the chief driver of his success thus far at Roland Garros. Monfils has put an outstanding 74 percent of his first serves into play and is winning more than 73 percent of those points. That blunts the glaring edge Wawrinka holds in the crucial second-serve-points-won department, 63 to 53 percent.