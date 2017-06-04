Venus Williams only looking forward after French Open loss

PARIS -- Venus Williams wasn't in the most talkative of moods Sunday after a three-set loss at the French Open. No one likes losing, let alone someone who has been as great a champion as she has, and especially not when this year's French Open draw is so wide open.

The 36-year-old was worn down 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the fourth round at the French Open by the persistence, clay-court nous and occasional brilliance of Timea Bacsinszky, who floated drop shot after drop shot, with the American failing to find an answer.

For the second year in a row Williams has gone out to the Swiss in this stage of the tournament. But with her 37th birthday to come later this month, and as she continues to live with Sjogren's syndrome, the auto-immune disease that causes chronic fatigue and muscle soreness, it is still about the bigger picture for Williams. She will put her French Open shortcomings behind her fast, if she hasn't already.

In 20 appearances at the French Open, Venus Williams has never won the title. Julian Finney/Getty Images

She continues to be driven by a quest for titles, and she will go to Wimbledon, where she has won five times, believing No. 6 is a reality.

The naysayers will say that it has been nine years since she last won it, which was also the most recent of her seven Grand Slam crowns. They will say that by the time Wimbledon begins on July 3, she will be too old to survive seven matches.

But Williams was born for grass. Reaching the fourth round in Paris was the equivalent of a par round in golf. As the 11th seed, on her least-effective surface, anything more would have been a bonus. At the Australian Open final in January, when she reached the final and lost out to sister Serena, Venus proved her game and confidence are in good nick. A good clay-court season, thanks to the sheer number of balls hit and points played, often translates into success further down the line.

If this year's Roland Garros was wide open, then Wimbledon could be the same, and Williams believes she can be the one to take advantage. Serena is on maternity leave, Petra Kvitova is in the early stages of her return and Victoria Azarenka is likely to be underdone as she comes back from the birth of her first child. Throw in the fact that world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, who beat Venus in the semifinals last year, is struggling, and it's not out of the question to picture Williams standing with the winner's trophy hoisted high above her head.

"I feel like I played well this tournament," she said. "I played well in Rome. I feel like I played well today, but I didn't quite figure out the solution in time. [The year so far] has been nice. It's still going. I'd like to just continue to rise."

Preparing for Wimbledon, Williams said, means playing on the hard courts of Florida and without any kind of grass-court tune-up event.

"I'll just keep it simple," Williams said. "It's worked so far."