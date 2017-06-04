PARIS -- Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain broke down in her postmatch news conference after being knocked out of the tournament in the round of 16, but gamely returned after a brief break.

The fourth-seeded Muguruza fell to No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, amid a noisy cauldron of partisan support at the Suzanne Lenglen show court.

"I think the crowd today was a little bit obviously tough for me. I understand. I just think that they were a little bit -- sometimes should be a little bit more respectful," Muguruza said, noting that the chair umpire repeatedly had a hard time quieting the premises. "I'm not here to create enemies. I mean, I love playing here. Is not a good feeling, so ..." Her voice cracked slightly and trailed off.

Muguruza, 23, spoke deliberately and took deep breaths while answering the first few questions, obviously fighting for composure.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza lost in the French Open's fourth round to Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

About three minutes in, as she listened to another polite query, disappointment suddenly swamped Muguruza, who bowed her head and began to cry. A moderator gently asked if she wanted to pause, and the interview was suspended for less than two minutes.

When Muguruza returned, red-eyed but composed, the reporter who had asked the question tried to pass, but she indicated she was ready to respond.

"We are here for the good and the bad," Muguruza said.

Later in the interview, she spoke of her affection for the tournament and said she would look forward to returning, but also revealed the level of pressure she felt.

To Spanish-speaking reporters, she later added, "I lost confidence, and my opponent of course was on home turf, so it created a lot of tension. So of course I'm sad. It's a very painful defeat here in the French Open."