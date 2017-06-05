Top-seeded Andy Murray became the 15th man with 650 tour-level match wins and has reached the quarterfinals in a fifth consecutive appearance at the French Open.

Murray played cleanly to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray made only 14 unforced errors. Khachanov had 38.

This marks Murray's seventh trip to the round of eight at Roland Garros. He was the runner-up a year ago. The three-time major champion is now 650-181 for his career, a .782 winning percentage.

Khachanov, 21, who was the youngest man left in the field, was playing in the fourth round at a major for the first time. This was his third Grand Slam tournament.