World No. 1, Andy Murray talks after his victory against Karen Khachanov in the round of 16 at the French Open. (0:30)

PARIS -- Any good coach will tell you that practice makes the player, but for Andy Murray, who has always enjoyed being a bit different, sometimes the opposite has been true.

In his early days on Tour, Murray enjoyed nothing more than going through his full repertoire, from short slices to angles, drop shots to lobs, enough junk to fill a car boot sale.

On Monday, Murray rolled past young Russian Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, to reach the French Open quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight years. It was his best performance of the fortnight, more evidence that he is back on track after a frustrating first four months of the year that were punctuated by injury and illness.

What was also clear, though, was that Murray is using his variety to great effect, the drop shot and lob again a big part of his game. On the slippery clay, where movement and balance are so key, the drop shot is even more effective. As he did against Juan Martin del Potro in the previous round (when he used the drop shot twice in the first game), Murray signaled his intent early with a drop shot in the opening game Monday, getting Khachanov moving, keeping him guessing and putting the question in the opponent's head as to whether Murray would break out the dropper.

Murray was often criticized for over-using the drop shot toward the middle of his career and, as he progressed through the ranks, it was temporarily put on the back-burner while he worked on being more aggressive and simplifying his shot selection. He improved his serve and forehand, which, combined with his athleticism, court coverage, stamina and tactical awareness, took him to new heights. This past year, though, Murray's topspin lob has been near-perfect; he has used it and his defensive lob superbly as he tries to reach his second straight French Open final and win his first Slam on clay.

Editor's Picks French Open tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get the 2017 French Open tennis tournament's dates, TV schedule, news coverage, live scores and results on ESPN.

Murray into quarters with 650th career win Andy Murray played cleanly Monday to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier in the fourth round of the French Open. 1 Related

Both shots require precision, feel and confidence.

"If I'm playing like a practice set or something, I'm sure I hit lobs, but I don't have my coach feed me balls that I can hit 10, 20 lobs off," he said Monday. "Probably that and the drop shot are two of the shots I never practice, really. They are more instinctive."

Murray said he enjoys using the lob against tall players -- like Khachanov and Del Potro -- but it is a shot he will utilize even more when he plays Kei Nishikori in Wednesday's quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded player moves brilliantly, but, at 5-foot-10, he is susceptible if pulled forward.

"It's a shot that's won me some big points," Murray said. "It's a shot I like playing. It works well against all players. When you play against someone like [Ivo] Karlovic, who comes to the net a lot, obviously a huge guy. [If] you get a lob over the head a couple of times, it makes them sort of play a little bit further away from the net, which then opens up more angles.

"And if you're playing a shorter player, it doesn't matter how close they are at the net, you know if you get a good lob, it's not easy for them to reach it."

Murray was rock solid against Khachanov, dropping serve just twice and breaking back immediately both times. With Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the other half of the draw, he believes he can make the final again, a feeling backed up by former world No. 1 John McEnroe, who was speaking ahead of a legends event at Roland Garros.

"I don't think he was as far away as people were saying," McEnroe told reporters. "It's a matter of attitude. He's tougher to beat in the Slams and I think he's proving that now. The draw looked fairly tough in the beginning, but now you'd have to say you'd be somewhat surprised if he didn't get to the semis if not the final."

If Murray had been told a fortnight ago that he would be in the quarterfinals, with a match against Nishikori to come, he probably would have taken it. Now that he's there, he's unlikely to settle at that.