ESPN's Nico Pereira previews Day 10 of the French Open, where the men's quarterfinals will be highlighted by Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem's showdown. (1:02)

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova weren't in the draw. Struggling world No. 1 Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the first round in perhaps the most predictable major upset in tennis history. But the women's French Open has been anything but the chaotic free-for-all some predicted. It has produced intensely competitive matches of high quality and drama -- and a worthy octet of quarterfinalists.

On the men's side, four of the top-five-ranked players are still in the hunt for the title at Roland Garros; the fifth, Roger Federer, chose to sit this one out. So let's start the quarterfinal two-minute drill with the ATP draw, looking at every matchup starting at the top of each draw:

Men

No. 1 seed Andy Murray vs. No. 8 seed Kei Nishikori (Murray leads series 9-2)

Murray came into this tournament amid low expectations. He's won just one tournament and beaten just one top-10 player all year. But he's No. 1 in the world for a reason, has built a lot of momentum and has had to overcome a diverse group of opponents to get this far.

Andy Murray has won his last nine sets at the French Open and has dropped only two sets on his way to the quarterfinals. AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Nishikori is one of those players whose counterpunching, baseline-rooted game is actually less effective on clay than slightly faster hard courts. Murray is bigger, stronger, equally steady and less apt to run out of steam late in a tournament.

Editor's Picks French Open tournament schedule, scores and coverage Get the 2017 French Open tennis tournament's dates, TV schedule, news coverage, live scores and results on ESPN.

Drop shots, lobs and why they matter so much to Andy Murray's game Earlier in his career, Andy Murray shied away from certain shots to build up his aggressiveness and simplify his shot selection. Now, he's brought them back for a maximum effect.

ICYMI at French Open: Garcia, Cornet kiss and forget Fed Cup spat In a much-anticipated post-match exchange, Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet seemed to mend their differences. Meanwhile, Kei Nishikori tries to remember his big win against Andy Murray and we learn the definition of "Svitolina Mode." 2 Related

No. 3 seed Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 7 seed Marin Cilic (Wawrinka 11-2)

Wawrinka is once again within striking distance of the title, this time without having dropped a set and riding an eight-match winning streak. Even Rafael Nadal, as well as he's playing, has to be concerned because there isn't a player Wawrinka cannot hit through when he's on.

Cilic continues to be a bit of a mystery, a Grand Slam champion (US Open, 2014) who has an A-game and physique but seems to struggle with confidence and motivation. His tools are similar to those of Wawrinka, but Cilic has lost his last seven in row to the Swiss.

No. 4 seed Rafael Nadal vs. No. 17 seed Pablo Carreno Busta (Nadal 3-0)

Nadal has played such dazzling tennis that it raises an interesting question: If he experiences an inevitable letdown, will he handle adversity without falling prey to the self-doubts that haunted him so recently? I wouldn't bet on Nadal faltering -- not at Roland Garros, not when he's come this far and banked so much confidence.

Rafael Nadal, looking for his first French Open title since 2014, hasn't lost more than four games in a set through the first four rounds. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Carreno has had a great tournament, highlighted by a praiseworthy five-set win (8-6 in the fifth) over No. 5 seed Milos Raonic in the round of 16. He's 6-foot-2 and talented -- but basically a color-by-numbers clay-court expert from Spain whom Nadal will eat for lunch any day of the week.

No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic vs. No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem (Djokovic 5-0)

Djokovic has clearly gotten a great boost out of Andre Agassi joining his team for the French Open. But in some ways, the game of the struggling former No. 1 still looks like a tarnished version of the one that won him this and so many other titles in recent years. We have yet to see the pre-summer of 2016 Novak Djokovic.

Thiem's outstanding Euroclay season preceding the French Open ended with the tired Austrian taking a painful 6-1, 6-0 loss to Djokovic in the Rome semifinals. He's better -- much better -- than that. You just know that hard-charging Thiem's coaches are telling him, "Djokovic will be overconfident; we've got him right where we want him!"

Women

No. 11 seed Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 47 Jelena Ostapenko (Ostapenko 3-0)

Wozniacki, twice the year-end No. 1 but never the winner of a Grand Slam singles title, is still just 26 years old. But her ultradefensive game no longer works as effectively as it once did, and the idea that she can reinvent herself as a Grand Slam champ grows more remote with each passing day.

No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki is the highest remaining seed on the top half of the women's bracket. AP Photo/Michel Euler

Ostapenko is one of the half-dozen or so young players who figured as contenders ranking right below the usual suspects such as defending champ Garbine Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Samantha Stosur. A 5-foot-10, 19-year old from Latvia, Ostapenko eliminated Stosur in the last round and has handled Wozniacki with surprising ease in past matches.

No. 13 seed Kristina Mladenovic vs. No. 30 seed Timea Bacsinszky (1-1)

Mladenovic has been the revelation of this tournament, from the moment she clawed her way out of a 0-3 third-set deficit in her first match. She has struggled but prevailed. She's mastered the pressure of being a French woman at Roland Garros and turned it to her advantage. There may be no stopping her now.

Bacsinszky is one of those sneaky good players who has a way of figuring things out (like tossing in all those drop shots that ran 36-year-old Venus Williams ragged). She knows how to exploit an opponent's weakness. Look for her to come up with a plan for neutralizing Mladenovic's bread-and-butter power game.

No. 3 seed Simona Halep vs. No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina (Svitolina 1-0)

Halep has looked terrific thus far in the tournament, but this is a critical match for her. Trouble is, she's looked great before only to lose the plot and play below standard when she needs to step it up a notch. The pressure is on, and she'll be playing an up-and-coming player who beat her going away in the final in Rome.

Including the French Open, Simona Halep has reached at least the quarterfinals in her last five tournaments. Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Svitolina, a 22-year old from the Ukraine, is the tour leader with wins at 35-6, with four titles. Her major weakness has been mediocre results at the tournaments that count the most, the Grand Slam events. She looks primed to turn that around in a big way, motivated no doubt by that big win in Rome.

No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova vs. No. 28 seed Caroline Garcia (2-2)

Pliskova can be seen as the Andy Murray of the women's draw. She's had a mediocre clay season at best, and her Roland Garros hasn't been smooth ride. But she's a survivor, and that will make the largely overlooked No. 2 seed doubly dangerous because she earned her big-match spurs as a US Open finalist last year.

Garcia is the figurative wild card in this draw. Long hailed as a potential Grand Slam champ, the 5-foot-10, 23-year-old from France may finally be making good on that promise right before our eyes. True, she had a great draw; but her fourth-round win over rival and countrywoman Alize Cornet was impressive.