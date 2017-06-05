ICYMI at French Open: Garcia, Cornet kiss and forget Fed Cup spat

Kei Nishikori didn't remember if he won or lost against Andy Murray, when asked about his last Grand Slam meeting in the US Open. (1:15)

Two players meeting at the net at the end of a match is nothing new, but there was a little bit more meaning behind the exchange between Caroline Garcia and Alize Cornet after the former's straight-sets victory.

Heading into the match, there was a little bit of tension between the two players. After announcing at the end of last season she was withdrawing from France's roster for the 2017 Fed Cup, Garcia again withdrew from the squad after being named to the lineup for a playoff against Spain earlier this year (citing injury). Within a short span of that announcement, Cornet and fellow teammates Kristina Mladenovic and Pauline Parmentier all tweeted "LOL" in response.

"I received a text message but no apologies," Garcia told Reuters. "She said she was still standing by her tweets, so I consider that it doesn't mean anything then."

"I think that the relationship is not very good. I think she may have a grudge against us, so she's not ready to talk with me, so I don't think that it will be good to talk to her, because we are playing against each other," Cornet replied in that same report. "But one day I hope that she will tell me."

Which brings us to Monday's match.

Caroline Garcia, right, beat Alize Cornet on Monday, setting up a quarterfinal clash against another Frenchwoman, Kristina Mladenovic. It's the first time multiple Frenchwomen have reached the French Open quarters since 1994. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After Garcia's win, both players took part in the customary kiss on both cheeks, which drew cheers from the knowledgeable hometown crowd at Roland Garros.

"Everyone was waiting for a very cold match, and everyone was -- I'm sure that everyone looked at this match to see how was it going to happen," Garcia told reporters afterward. "Everyone was surprised, maybe it's going to be a battle or whatever. But I just tried to stay like a professional player. I play tennis because I enjoy it, and I don't want to get any fight with anyone. What happen, happened. We never forget about it. Tennis is a game. I play to enjoy and that's it."

There were even rumblings of bookmakers setting odds as to whether both players would exchange pleasantries at the net.

"Honestly, this was not prepared. ... I shook her hand, and then I think I kissed her," Garcia added. "Once again, this is a tennis match, and I wanted to be professional, play my match, and not pay attention to all these other things. But I knew people were eager. People were very impatient. There were a lot of expectations."

As for Cornet, she seemed to also have a positive response to how the match concluded.

"It was the coldest kiss I had in my life, but it was a kiss," she said with a smile. "I was not expecting that she wanted to give me a kiss, and I liked it. I mean, it was good to finish on this note -- I wouldn't have liked just a handshake, like very cold. I'm not this kind of person. I'm a very nice person. I don't like the conflict, so I told her good luck, and I mean it."

Memories ... or lack thereof

Kei Nishikori can't remember beating Andy Murray at the U.S. Open, ahead of their French Open quarterfinal.

Nishikori beat Murray in a dramatic five-setter 1-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 last year to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows.

"Actually I'm very bad with the memories," Nishikori said. "I don't even know if I won or lost."

Nishikori, who has won just two of 10 matches against Murray, added with a smile: "I mean, always, you know, when we play, it's always a battle. Sorry that I don't remember much."

The eighth-seeded Nishikori will face the world No. 1 at Roland Garros on Wednesday.

Back issues for Wawrinka?

Stan Wawrinka said he was not concerned about the back issues he had during Monday's fourth-round win against Gael Monfils, adding it was "under control." AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Stan Wawrinka insisted after his straight-sets win against Gael Monfils that the medical timeout he took midway through the second set was nothing serious.

Up 4-3 in the frame, Wawrinka was laying down on the sideline and received a massage and various stretches by a trainer, but he went on to win the match.

"I locked my low back at the beginning of the match after one game for [some] reason," Wawrinka told reporters. "I think the more the match was going on, [my back] was a going a little bit down. So I just wanted to fix it, to make sure it did not get worse.

"I have experienced this before. I'm not seriously worried. It doesn't keep me from playing, and it doesn't keep me from playing well. Let's put it this way: It's under control. ... My back has always been a bit sensitive. I know I have to be careful about it, but again, it doesn't prevent me from playing very well, so it's not really important."

The definition of 'Svitolina Mode'

Elina Svitolina trailed 5-2 and love-30 on her own serve in the third set before winning final five games of the match against Petra Martic. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

During her post-match press conference, Elina Svitolina was asked about how her offensive game has changed and if that played an important role in her 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 fourth-round victory against Petra Martic.

"I tried to change some things. I was aggressive. I was playing well. But I started missing, so I was doing lots of unforced errors," Svitolina said. "I was missing probably some balls where normally I don't miss. And then, when I was 2-5 down, I [thought] I just had [to get that] mode on again, [that] Svitolina mode back. ... I start waiting for the right ball. I was really fighting to earn myself an opportunity to hit a winner, so I think that's what changed. It brought me to a win."

Later in the press conference, another reporter was curious: so, what exactly is "Svitolina mode"?

Well, I heard that after [I was trailing] 2-5, I missed only four points -- so probably this is Svitolina mode. I just try to find myself into this zone where I don't [commit] many unforced errors and still play aggressive. ... I tried to find this -- the thing where I feel comfortable and very confident with my game."

In other words, clutch.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.