What it takes from hometown players to succeed at French Open

PARIS -- There are few better sights and sounds in tennis than on a late afternoon at the French Open, when home players are playing out of their skin, trying to upset a higher-ranked player. The crowd works as one, cheering every winner as they almost pull them over the line.

It ought to be a love affair that inspires French players to new heights, and certainly this year, the likes of Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia have felt their warmth this fortnight. But it is also true that there is no crowd more fickle than the French.

This is the place that booed Henri Leconte when he collected the runner-up trophy in 1988, with sections of the crowd whistling their discontent for a man who, by losing, had failed them, even though they had backed him on route to his first Grand Slam final.

Kristina Mladenovic loves the atmosphere from the French crowd, but fully understands the weight of expectations they have on her to win. AFP PHOTO

It's a complicated relationship, one that lifts French players when they're underdogs but seems to burden them when they are expected to win.

Time and time again, heavily fancied French players have buckled under the pressure at their home Slam. From Amelie Mauresmo, who never made it past the quarterfinals here, to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils, they have flattered to deceive, only to fall short.

Having the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the men's game, and Serena Williams dominating women's tennis for so long, opportunities to win a home major from the French contingent have been few and far between. Mary Pierce was the last finalist in 2005, and no Frenchman has made it to a final here since Leconte in 1988.

"Every time in the last [few] years that French people were playing well and we expect something from them in any Grand Slam, they don't do well," said Frenchman Patrick Mouratoglou, who coaches Serena Williams. "They do well when they are not expected to."

Such is the pressure some French players feel. Many of them, in fact, request not to play on the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier, preferring Court Suzanne Lenglen, which is slightly away from the spotlight. Richard Gasquet has played the vast majority of his matches in Lenglen, the second-biggest show court, in recent years, and Monfils, who lost in the fourth round to Stan Wawrinka on Monday, admitted that it's better to play away from Chatrier.

"At the beginning of the tournament, I think, Court 1 is great experience, good spirits. Suzanne also a little bit more and the center a bit less," Monfils told reporters.

Mladenovic, who this year reached the French Open quarterfinals, said she enjoyed the pressure and the atmosphere, but agreed the relationship with the crowd works two ways. "It's either going very well or it's a drama, because [there is] lots of expectation, lots of tension, pressure, playing at home," she told reporters.

"From [the] outside, people might say it's extremely positive. There are thousands of people supporting you, encouraging you. But it's not that easy to manage. The French crowd are amazing, but they are also tough. I think you [have] got to really try to be an example on the court, show great attitude, so they kind of appreciate what you're doing on the court."

Mouratoglou contrasted the performances of Americans at home to those of the French.

"The difference is like day and night," he said. "Americans in the U.S., they play like 10 times better than anywhere else. They feel at home; they feel excited. It's a positive [sensation].

"They feel like everybody's with them. They feel stronger, and they are so hard to beat in the U.S. For French people, it's almost like a burden to play in France because they feel the obligation to do well. They feel an extra pressure."